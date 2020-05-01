Disagrees with Reeves on closing businesses
Does governor Reeves have the authority he claims? Is the Constitution and the Bill of Rights something a governor can ignore? And when did public safety become an excuse to control our lives including closing down interstate commerce and business?
I understand this is a serious virus. We should be concerned, willing to take precautions. But three years ago 80,000 Americans died from seasonal flu. Overall hospitalization rates (2017-2018) highest ever recorded up to that time, breaking previous records. It was a serious and contagious virus. But in 2017 government didn’t attempt to control our lives. No massive bail outs because millions were not unemployed. Business wasn’t shut down and no social distancing. Life went on, the virus passed. We got advice on what we should do, not executive orders and threats. Flu shots were available and Gov. Bryant wasn’t telling us how to live.
Did we not care about human life then, or the 80,000 who died? Or are governors today assuming they make laws, all by themselves, with the stroke of a pen? Nine state governors did not lock down their states. Most bought into flawed computer models and panic to shut everything down.
Reeves continues his scare mentality and how bad it could be unless we follow his rules and timetables exactly. However, if we don’t reign in this “I have the power mentality,” we’re going to get up one morning to find we’re living in a state controlled society and America doesn’t exist.
Robert Hayes
Laurel
