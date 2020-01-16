County bond plan lacks respect of taxpayers
With effort from the community to address accountability by the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors a number of issues are troubling.
1. The money to be financed is guaranteed by the ad valorem taxes levied on the taxpayers of the county.
2. The board exhibits a lack of respect for their source of collateral (taxpayers) by not utilizing bond language clearly and concisely defining their intent.
3. Contempt for the concerned is clearly defined by the boards past and present bond procedures which refuse to address accountability issues demanded and deserved.
4. Lack of respect for the public to protest or object to the boards procedure is clearly defined by the brief window of time allowed for the required tasks of signature collection and funding.
There are a number of other mentions in concern of a process which abuses the taxpayer, held hostage by regulations tilted in favor of financiers, lawyers and government; and cooked up by the previously mentioned. The design of the process provides for the lack of accountability, and abuse of power; clearly a sick process and a money game devised for deviants. I digress.
Bill Heidelberg
Meridian
