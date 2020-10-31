Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex project raises questions
Recently the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with a $50 million bond issue to fund the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex located at the former Village Fair Mall location on 22nd Avenue.
The plan is to build approximately 89,000 sq. ft. of courthouse/office space for our county government offices.
Simple math tells me that the price tag per square foot is $561.79. I know the numbers are more complex than simple, but my question is why is it costing more than double the cost that a private development would cost, and if we spend $50,000,000 on this project, where does it leave us as taxpayers for future projects.
There has been much pleading with the County Board of Supervisors in recent years for projects that would help boost not only quality of life but also tourism and economic development.
Three of these projects include moving the county jail out of downtown Meridian, a youth sportsplex and development/incentives for new industry.
The county jail is located in the heart of downtown Meridian where we are pushing to develop tourism and revitalization. Another project that is vital for our community is a sportsplex for our youth. With the current push to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., we need to be poised to develop new industry in our area.
The development of a “pad-ready” site is just the beginning and we have to be ready to provide the next steps in luring new industry. All of these projects would take bonding capacity and a lot of effort.
So my question: Have we considered our total capacity for getting all the projects done and are we not limiting ourselves by spending this much money on a courthouse complex?
We often don’t speak up because we have the attitude that at least they are tackling one much needed solution to two problems.
But can we afford to be silent and not ask questions on how we move forward?
Tim Allred
Meridian
COVID-19 and
common sense
I wonder where people’s common sense have gone to? Acting like there is no virus. Foolishly gathering together in large numbers with no mask on, and not social distancing at all. It’s no wonder why the case numbers and death tolls are on the rise in the country. If everyone was wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing their hands from the start we would have had this virus under control by now. Instead we are dealing with rising numbers from the virus because there are still some people not taking this virus seriously.
There are some people thinking that it is not real that it is all a hoax. Which is sad, tragically sad, because it is very real. A lot of those thinking it isn’t really happening learn the hard way when they get the virus and infect family members who end up dying with it, which could have been prevented all along.
This shouldn’t still be happening, because it all boils down to personal responsibility. We all have to follow the medical guidelines in order to keep from getting the virus, and end up in the hospital with it or dying from it. It’s just common sense to do these things to protect yourselves and your love ones from a virus that is so infectiously deadly. It is not a freedom issue, it’s a health issue. Doing all these things, especially wearing a mask is not an infringement of freedom, it is ensuring our freedom. When you can’t breathe or are dying from a virus your freedom is gone at that point.
Roger Burt
Collinsville
Thanks to a good citizen
I want to honor the good citizen who found my credit card wallet at the Bonita Walmart on Oct. 6 and turned it in. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Marilyn Potts
Meridian
