Bill Crawford column unfair
I am writing this letter as a response to a column that appeared in the April 7 edition of The Meridian Star by syndicated columnist Bill Crawford, "Trump changes his tune, but will his followers?" The column was unfairly written and laced with political jabs. It was also inaccurate as to timeline.
The article ended with a biblical passage stating, "Father forgive them for they do not know what they do." I'm wondering what this was in reference to. To me, it seemed very condescending, arrogant and politically driven. How does this apply to President Trump? How does this apply to his followers? It seems to be that it diminishes them only as "cult followers" and wandering blindfully without direction.
Using political jab phrases such as "health science has been distained" and "pseudoscience prognosticators have influenced Trump's decisions," the columnist has tried to blame the "slow" response to these dogmas.
This is not true. Mr. Crawford makes the pathetic inference that Trump's followers have slowed the progress on COVID-19 action. Again, this is an attempt to blame the president and his followers for what he feels is inadequate COVID-19 initial response. I submit quite the contrary.
Demonstratative quick response to travel bans, formation of a task force with sweeping power and directed actions were all a part of an initial rational focus. All the while, the opposing party was enthralled in impeachment proceedings.
Speaker Pelosi advised all residents to come to Chinawtown where things were safe. The New York Times reported the virus was not to be taken seriously and New York City Mayor deBlasio was saying that symptoms were not to be taken as serious as influencza. Also, candidate Joe Biden labeled the travel ban as a racist, xenophoic response from an irrational president.
Then the crowning political barb was to compare President Trump's score card to America's death rate. This was vicious and quite frankly pathologic.
It saddens me to believe this is rational political discourse. We deserve fair discussions and not resort to "blood on hands" mentality. I'm disappointed in you, Mr. Crawford. Your insight as an unbiased syndicated columnist has been greatly diminished.
Kent A. Darsey, MD
Meridian
Searching for life's meaning
What is life? Our interest in trying to determine our purpose with the short amount of time that we have is a question that weighs heavily on all of our souls.
At some point in our lives it will be seeded into our ability to process life itself, to keep moving forward blindly into the future even when those we love the most will only travel so far on this path with us.
It is a question everyone wants to know the answer to. At a moment in our journey we will fall to the notion that life is pointless and maybe even curse the fact that we exist. Family deaths, friends, lovers, all the people we contribute with why we are who we are will all leave us.
We know this is the truth of life itself and yet every day choose to continue searching for what comes next in our journey. Constantly seeking something or someone to make us feel happy even if only for a passing moment.
Happiness never seems to be enough until it's a fleeting memory. We then seek purpose and tell ourselves that doing this one thing with the time that we have left will make us happy, make us accomplished, or maybe even make us feel free. If we could only see that life is surrounding us and believe that we are the fortunate ones who are able to experience life at all. Your creator has given you a gift. Open your eyes.
Daniel Gray
Collinsville
Thankful to our heroes
I want to take the time to thank everyone involved in this fight against this latest virus that we are all facing on a grand scale around the world. We should thank the unsung heroes in this fight for survival, because like it or not, we are all in a fight for our lives in this outbreak that has taken so many lives around the world.
This is something we all need to take seriously because everyone is at risk of catching it. All ages, all groups, all races, all nationalities. Everyone is being attacked by this deadly virus. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs and all of the first responders from law enforcement to firefighters are risking their own safety, health and lives to fight against such a deadly virus.
Thank you is all any of us can say and do to all our unsung heroes. Together we will win this fight. Together are stronger. We will stand against anything that comes our way. Stay strong everyone. We will get through this together.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
