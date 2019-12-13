Sharing the magic of Christmas
Many people have forgotten what Christmas is all about, they have forgotten what it was like when they were kids, the childhood wonder, the magic of it all.
The magic of Christmas is all around us in everything and in everyone – in the smiles of those we know, as well as those we are yet to know, in the eyes of children full of wonder.
Some people miss out on all that because they can't see what's right in front of them. They are blind to it. They can't see it at all, which is sad, and I feel sorry for them because they are missing out on experiencing the wonder of it all and the magic that surrounds us. They have closed themselves off to it because they don't believe in the magic of Christmas.
But those who truly believe in the magic of Christmas are rewarded with the truth. Believing in the magic of Christmas doesn't hurt anyone, because you don't really want to grow up too much, or lose any sense of your childhood wonder where anything is possible if you truly believe.
Sharing the joy of Christmas with others is what Christmas is all about; spending time with others making lasting memories, and remembering who's birthday it is, Jesus.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
