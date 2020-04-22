Celebrate the Earth every day
We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.
Truer words were never written yet we continuously take actions or refuse to take actions that will insure that our Mother Earth is not revered as the wonderful home that God has given us.
So Wednesday, April 22 we celebrated Earth Day, the 50th celebration, started in 1970 to remind us of our responsibility to protect and guard our world.
This Earth Day is different from all the previous ones. We are in an emergency situation designed to protect us and our Earth and this responsibility is that of each of us, regardless of nationality, color, religion, political affiliation, economic status, or any other classification that we may invent. “The Earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it. “
Keep America Beautiful, in celebration of Earth Day 2020 has launched DoBeautifulThings.org, a website to showcase acts of kindness during the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic. This website is designed to showcase acts of kindness during this time in our lives. Let this Earth Day remind us to do our part to properly dispose of our litter, recycle whenever possible, and help each other keep our communities beautiful and our Earth clean. Beautiful is “clean and green” but even more. Beautiful is people coming together as a community . Even in challenging times, people do so many beautiful things and we know that simple acts of beauty inspire more acts of beauty. So what are you doing that is beautiful for our world? Think about it. What should you be doing? What idea do you need to put into action? Cleaning up your yard, your street, your neighborhood, your city? Vowing to set the best example of loving our world for your children and grandchildren? Contacting a lonely or sick person to offer help, prayer, love? Taking away your selfish description of “boring” from your vocabulary and translate your time into thought and actions for how you can make a difference TODAY! Not just today because it is proclaimed Earth Day but every day because every day is Earth Day!
In the words of Chief Seattle, “Teach your children that the Earth is our mother. Whatever befalls the Earth befalls the sons of the Earth. If men spit up on the ground, they spit upon themselves.”
Betty Lou Jones
Meridian
