Calling for change peacefully
These are agonizing moments in America, this is one of the reasons out of many, why we see such a diversity of young people peacefully protesting. They seek systematic change and have become increasingly disillusioned by the power structure in Washington, D.C.. There is no empathy from Pennsylvania Avenue and God is not pleased. These young people are weary, doubtful, suspicious and sending a message, "standstillism and nothingism will not stand." Washington, D.C., you must change your reckless, immoral and distorted behavior.
To those young peaceful protesters, controlled anger must always be the hallmark of this movement. History remembers, Harlem, Newark and Watts in Los Angeles. Rioting and burning destroyed business(s) that provided services to the elderly and vulnerable. These negative acts significantly inconvenienced these individuals. Pray, peaceful ends, by peaceful means, protest, then we must "VOTE ".
My message to any young person, grappling with what is right and wrong should be, respect, principles and truth..., then they witness POTUS using the Bible for a photo opp in front of a damaged place of worship. Which is worse, damaging a house of worship, or POTUS mocking the Bible?
During these times, as an African American, I call upon the words of James W.Johnson:
"Out from the gloomy past
Till now we stand at last
Where the bright gleam
Of our bright star is cast."
Johnny F. Harper
Laurel
Upset by Floyd's death; supports peaceful protests
I understand the outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers. No one should lose their life or worry that they may lose their life at the hands of police. I see no reason for that use of force against another person, black or white. I'm glad to hear the men responsible for George Flloyd's death are facing charges.
I'm in favor of peaceful protests so we all can be heard and understood. I'm against violent protests. The violence is uncalled for; it solves nothing. Violent protests, rioting, looting, setting fires and attacking police, only causes more problems and puts peaceful protesters in danger of being shot by police. Those commiting crimes should be arrested and charged.
I'm glad we have peaceful protesters in this state. The ones here are doing it the right way. We can always find a better way, and the peaceful way is always better. No one will listen to you or what you have to say when you use violence to be heard.
My heart aches for George Floyd's family, and I will keep them in my prayers along with so many others.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
AFL-CIO stands against racism
The labor movement has a long history rooted in the fight for justice and equality. Now, we are reeling at the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and the countless other black lives taken at the hands of police brutality.
We cannot turn our backs on the fact that racism has always played an insidious role in the daily lives of all working people of color. This is a labor issue because it is a workplace issue. It is a community issue, and unions are the community.
When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the AFL-CIO’s fourth national convention in 1961, he said, “Our needs are identical with labor’s needs: decent wages, fair working conditions, livable housing, old age security, health and welfare measures, conditions in which families can grow, have education for their children and respect in the community.” That was nearly 60 years ago, but Dr. King’s words still ring true today.
The time for action is now, so that in 60 years, we won’t be having this same debate.
In Solidarity,
Robert Shaffer, president, Mississippi AFL-CIO
You break it…. you fix it
Tishomingo County highways 355 and 356 were once asphalt roads which have now been reduced to pretty much dusty, dirt roads due to heavy logging and sand and gravel trucks hauling upward to 80,000 gross pounds over roads that were designed to sustain less than 20,000 pounds. These roads along with other county roads throughout the state were never structurally designed for heavy haul vehicles and should be restricted against heavy haul traffic.
No response from State Representative Carpenter nor Lt. Governor Hoseman previously requesting legislation for a statewide “Posting and Bonding” program for heavy haul users on county roads. Secondary roads need to be load zoned with prohibitions against truck traffic heavier than posted load limits. Heavy haul users would be allowed access to county roads after posting bonds to cover road repair costs for excessive damage inflicted. Many states have “Posting and Bonding” programs for secondary roads requiring those users that destroy roads to be responsible for the repairs. This sort of program would stretch county road budgets and give relief to taxpayers.
Normal wear and tear of load zoned secondary roads by light traffic should be at the expense of the taxpayer. But taxpayers should not have to pay for excessive damage to inferior roads inflicted by haul loads greater than posted weight limits.
Please contact Lt. Governor Hoseman and request “Posting Bonding” road use legislation forcing heavy truckers to repair secondary roads that they destroy.
Dan Crothers
Iuka, Mississippi
