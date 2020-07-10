Time to open hearts to change
Our country has a heart problem
Most have heard of a medical condition called atherosclerosis, also known as hardening of the arteries. However, many have not heard of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a hardening of only part of the heart muscle. Neither of these diseases is reversible.
However, I believe I have discovered a new disease. Not of just individuals, but of our entire citizenry. I believe America has a hardening of its heart. Thankfully, this disease is reversible.
I recently celebrated my 72nd birthday, and I believe we are experiencing times like no other in my lifetime. All of our citizenry seems to be infected with some of the seven deadly sins, i. e. Pride, Anger, Envy, Greed, Lust, Gluttony and Sloth. We have become callous, indifferent, uncaring, narrow-minded and intolerant. I believe racism is a cruel symptom of this disease not the disease itself.
What is good for our country has been superseded by what is good for a political party. Honor and integrity have been supplanted by the quest for power and money. Common sense has been replaced by intellectual dishonesty.
I am an eternal optimist, so I believe “we the people” stills means something. The vast majority of our population that does not belong to the extreme right or the extreme left needs to rise up and be heard.
A cultural revolution in our country is finally beginning to move forward, and my generation and others need to get on board. Each man and woman in this country, no matter what religion, race or ethnicity needs to focus on the following Proverb.
“As water reflects a face, so a man’s heart reflects the man.”
We must each gaze at our reflection, open our hearts and remember, change is not painful, but resistance to change is.
J. Dudley Butler
Benton
Wake up America
We are losing our country while we sit back in our complacency and complain. We have "elected" leaders in Washington, D.C. who want to destroy our country and other leaders who sit by and say or do nothing. And, sadly, we keep electing them.
But, we the church can do something. We can pray.
2 Chronicals 7:14: If my people (the church), who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.
Church, we need to pray as never beore. Maybe God will relent and keep us from destroying ourselves. Our only hope is in Christ Jesus. Holy God was yesterday, He is today and He will be tomorrow.
Doug Mayo
Meridian
Put Medicaid expansion on ballot
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann says that voters will still have a say on new flag design put forth by the nine-member commission will be on a ballot in November.
If a new flag design is important enough to be put on the November ballot to be voted on by all the citizens of Mississippi, why not Medicaid expansion? Medical Insurance that covers pre-existent conditions is extremely more important than voting for a design of a flag. Put it on the November ballot. Allow the citizens to vote on health insurance.
J. Ted Williams
Hattiesburg
