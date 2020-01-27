We are at a defining moment in history.
Soon, Senators will vote on whether to hear from witnesses and subpoena documents from the Administration.
The question is: Are Senators going to do the right thing or are they going to a choose party over country? Why would they vote to suppress evidence from the American people? Are they afraid the President is guilty?
It is time for all Senators and Congressmen to stand up for right. I would like to quote Republican Senator Jeff Flake in a September 2019 article from The Washington Post.
He said: “My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles.” He went on to say: “Our country will have more Presidents. But principles, well we get just one crack at those.” Senator Flake had the courage to stand up for right knowing he would lose his position in the Senate. Yet, he did not lose his soul. Flake showed strength of character, for which he deserves tremendous respect.
Americans deserve to see all the evidence and hear from all witnesses pertinent to the charges against the President. Suppressing evidence makes Senators look complicit in a cover-up. To say the President did absolutely nothing wrong strains credulity!
Kathleen Coward
Meridian
