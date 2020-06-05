Founders aspired to something grander
John Adams, in a letter to Abigail on July 2 1776: "It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires, and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."
Even then, before the horror of war flooded American streets, we knew we were fighting for something more. A Devotion to God Almighty that we hold these truths to be self evident. That we derive our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness from creation itself. That the Freedom of mankind is inherently given to all of Gods children, regardless of race, sex, or religion. To set forth the Echo into the Universe and to ring into the halls of Heaven, that we accept and defend our birthright as a free people.
Lay me down in green pastures where the truths of freedom are eternal.
Lay me down under the Stars and Stripes and let American ring loud and clear from the mouths of those who remember me.
Daniel Gray
Collinsville
Consider your voice when voting
For more than a week people have been protesting the wrongful death of George Floyd. People all across our nation have been peacefully protesting hoping to be a voice or hoping to find a voice.
Regrettably those longing for a voice have been infiltrated by those longing for division and destruction and that has buried the message of Justice and Equality. Buried by violence, stealing, arson, the destruction of public and private property, and even murder. A 19-year-old in Detroit was killed in a drive-by shooting. At least five police officers have been killed. Good people have been accidentally killed due to the chaos and violence.
The television media's mishandling of the news is not helping anyone. TV media would have us believe that President Trump will call out the military to "STOP THE PROTESTING." When in fact it is too stop the violence and destruction. The Washington Examiner reported that a Seattle rioter stole an AR-15 rifle from a police car, had it not been for an armed security guard that intervened and recovered the rifle there is no telling how many people that may have been hurt or killed.
The brother of George Floyd had it right when he said that we affect our voice when we vote. I contact my legislative representatives quite often and as I told them "they are my voice." I contacted my legislators concerning this tragedy and the consequences that are going to be experienced for a long time. When we vote we should consider those that will be a voice for America
Rev. James Page, LSW
Bailey
Appreciates Union nursing facility
Big thanks and congratulations to all the staff at JG Alexander Nursing Center in Union for every employee and patient testing negative for COVID-19. Great work. My 90-year-old aunt is there and couldn’t be in a better place. Thanks again. We're very blessed and grateful to have you all.
Mark Killens
Union
Support voting by mail
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson's opening sentence in his guest column on Election Day protocol was heartwarming—“We do not believe voters should have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their own health during the coronavirus pandemic." But his plans to ensure the safety of our upcoming elections, in my opinion, are questionable and self-serving.
There is no doubt voting by mail is the safest method of voting — and his statement “voting by mail and no-excuse early voting could leave us vulnerable to instances of voter fraud such as forgery and ballot harvesting” is ludicrous and again “self-serving.” There is no valid study or statistics to validate such a position. Then again, he covers himself with the words “which could” that could easily be applied to any voting method.
His third paragraph includes — developing a plan that maintains the integrity of our elections, focusing on the well being of our citizens, and upholding Mississippi's "steadfast" conservative values.
Mississippi Values – Forbes Magazine recently ranked Mississippi 50th as a state in which to do business, citing the perception held by many of the state’s lack of potential for the development of a workforce for the future wave of high-tech manufacturing (education).
The Washington Post reported on a study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that ranked Mississippi as 50th in internet access, 50th in health care, 50th in job opportunities and as the 49th worst educated.
Let’s also pray our state stops supporting a private prison system that borders on slavery and puts money in the pockets of the rich.
Not expanding Medicaid for the working poor in the poorest state in the nation—this state sorely needs healthcare expansion.
And last, the 2016 and 2018 elections had extremely large numbers of older white voters coming out of the woodworks to vote for Trump and Hyde-Smith. They will question whether it will be worth exposing themselves to COVID-19 to vote for Trump. You could have made a difference.
If you refuse to allow “voting-by-mail” then absentee voting should be expanded to cover the coronavirus pandemic. This simple change would allow Mississippians to exercise their fundamental right to vote without endangering their own health or the health of their families, especially those in high-risk groups.
J. Ted Wiiliams
Hattiesburg
