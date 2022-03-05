Lakeview Golf course;
Last fall, Lakeview Golf course had experienced a few tragic problems. A heavy storm knocked down some big trees at several holes and blocked the golfers’ shots.
Then the city didn’t give the course money to buy winter grass seeds timely.
So the chief greens keeper had to see the grass on all the greens die.
A lot of members of Lakeview left at that time because playing in the course was not fun and actually too tough. But, with the help of city workers, finally all the fallen trees were removed. And when the city gave money for winter seeds, the color of the greens became green, not brown anymore.
Now the Lakeview Golf Course has become a decent and beautiful course. But golfers don’t come back. I guess they still think we have fallen trees and dead greens. They are wrong.
When I play golf at Lakeview on weekdays, I see only senior group playing and a few golfers practicing. What a waste! True, we have some irrigation problems at a few holes. Otherwise, the entire course is nearly perfect.
Ya’ll come back! Support the city owned golf course!
Eiji Takano
Meridian
Climate change affects us all
Some people don’t think that climate change is real, that it’s all a hoax to scare people into stop driving their cars. They think that there is nothing to worry about, that the climate is just going through changes. That is it perfectly normal to go from one extreme to another. They they say why should they worry about what is going on the another side of the world.
I say what affects others affects us all. With climate change, we will see more weather extremes more often. Climate change is real. With more wildfires even happening in areas that haven’t had them in decades, or ever. More larger hurricanes more often, with earthquakes in areas that hasn’t had on in over a hundred years or so.
Those that don’t believe it is happening should take a look around them. Climate change is really happening, and if we don’t do something now things will only get worse.
Climate change affects us all, not just a small group of people, but everyone. We must act now while we still have a chance to do something about it. Everything is interconnected, if one group suffers we all suffer.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
