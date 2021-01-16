Abolish the state income tax
Abolish the state income tax. If you make decent money, you get a raise. Everybody else gets cuts in already poor state services.
Why not have a livable minimum wage? Now we can spend and grow the economy! We already messed up bad with Medicare expansion. Why does everything have to be so hard in this state?
Michael Anderson
Meridian
City needs to pave streets
While I understand wanting to make Meridian “beautiful”, the city is ahead of itself in the road project. First, pave the streets that we taxpayers use every day. I just received my tax bill after I bumped along some of our streets! Some holes would take out a tire. I would also vote for not changing the traffic pattern on that Avenue.
I would like to thank the health department and all of those who made getting my first Covid vaccine an almost pleasant experience.
The health department on Valley St. had doctors and nurses and co-workers from the Army, Air Force and sheriff’s office who made the appointments flow in a safe and orderly way. The doctor (sorry cannot remember his name) was outside helping.
Now we need more vaccine and sites and appointments available.
Thanks to all for their hard work!
Martha Ann Samson, RN (retired)
Meridian
Working together
We all need to work together like never before to bring an end to all the violence in this country, most of which is fueled by hate. The only way to bring it to an end is to see each other as human beings and not the enemy.
We all have to put in the work for ourselves; no one can do it for us.
By putting our differences aside and being willing to get along with each other.
Because we are all human beings and want a lot of the same things – to love someone and to be loved by someone. We all feel pain, along with love and loss too.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.