Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory both today and Thursday, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Mississippi. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory for today goes until 9 PM CDT and Thursday from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potentially dangerous heat will continue through Friday, with daytime peak heat index values near 110 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&