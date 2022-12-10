Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of southern, central, and northern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&