There is no denying just how important the Riley Foundation is to our community.
While downtown revitalization may be the most visible impact of the Foundation, its most important work may often go unnoticed.
Of course everyone sees the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and the Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts.
And we agree those projects not only help incubate revitalization and enhance quality of life, they also infuse millions of dollars into the local economy.
What may go unnoticed is the more philanthropic work of the foundation, helping those who need help the most.
The truest measure of any society — and in this case any foundation — is how it cares for its population that is most at risk, most vulnerable — those who need help at the most basic levels.
The foundation pumped three quarters of a million dollars into Hope Village for Children. Hope Village provides services for abused and neglected children in the community. Its cottages and kitchen facilities were in dire need of renovation, and the Riley Foundation came through with $761,500.
No members of our community have greater needs and are more at risk than our homeless. The foundation contributed almost half a million dollars to the Multi-County Community Service Agency, Frances W. Davidson Memorial Center for Homelessness.
And, unfortunately our community, like most every other community, is plagued by domestic violence. The Riley Foundation supports the Care Lodge shelter for the victims of domestic violence, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
More than a quarter of a million dollars went to Love’s Kitchen which provides a food pantry for the hungry.
This philantropic work speaks to the heart of the organization and should incubate service to others throughout the commuity. Everyone is not able to contribute millions of dollars to help the homeless, the hungry, the abused and the most vulnerable, but we can give something, even if it is just our time and energy.
Foundation Chairman and CEO Marty Davidson said, “We have always believed in picking projects that made a difference...”
While we will always be impressed by the incredible investments the foundation has made in its most visible marquee projects, incubating the renaissance of our downtown, we believe the Foundation has made its greatest difference in helping those who need help the most.
Thank you, Riley Foundation and congratulations on your 25th anniversary.
