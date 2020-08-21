OUR VIEW: We have built fields of industrial dreams; will they come?

They'll come to East Mississippi for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn off Interstate 20/59, not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at the Key Brothers Industrial Park as innocent as children, longing for the past.
"Of course, we won't mind if you look around," we'll say. "It's only a few million dollars per company." They'll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and a prime development site they lack.
And they'll walk out to the field, and inspect it in shirt-sleeves on a perfect afternoon. They'll find they have a reserved site somewhere along one of the roadways, like where they first built their companies as young entrepreneurs and cheered their workers. And they'll watch the industry, and it'll be as if they'd dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they'll have to brush them away from their faces.
Our apologies to W.P. Kinsella and James Earl Jones for our repurposed use of “Field of Dreams” character Terence Mann’s baseball speech.
A report in The Meridian Star by Erin Kelly illustrates the faith and millions of dollars local government and business leaders have placed in preparing sites in East Mississippi with the hopes of attracting businesses and jobs to the region.
Their optimism is justified given Meridian’s central location in the Southeast with easy access to east-west and north-south interstate highways and railroads and an airport with an extended runway.
The state, county and city have invested millions over the last 15 years in preparing the Key Brothers Industrial Park off I-20/59, the GV Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park and the Airport Industrial Park, acquiring and preparing land and building pads, building access roads, extending water/sewer and gas lines, adding grading for a rail spur and so on.
Add in relatively inexpensive land and labor and East Mississippi should be an easy pitch to most businesses with an eye toward expansion.
The region showed it could get on base In October 2016, when Raytheon announced it picked Meridian for a jet manufacturing facility at the airport site. Three months later, however, Raytheon dropped out of bidding for the government contract.
More recently, local leaders placed focus on the 500-acre Key Brothers Industrial Park, which is owned by Lauderdale County and marketed by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
Over the last four years, about 15 to 20 companies have visited that site and others in the county, such as the Montgomery Industrial Park - Phase IV near Lockheed Martin in Marion, EMBDC President and CEO Bill Hannah said.
Only a few months after preparation of the Key Brothers site was completed, the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
“Since March, the activity has really slowed down, as you would suspect,” Hannah said.
Timing a pitch is everything, and once again East Mississippi is left standing at the plate.
One can only speculate why we’ve struck out so many times when other regions of Mississippi and the Southeast have had great success in landing industry and the jobs and money it brings. And there has been plenty of speculation, ranging from corruption to political favoritism to the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.
This time, though, timing and pandemic are the likely antagonists with businesses shrinking rather than growing as they navigate the uncertainty of a COVID-19 world.
It is difficult to fault the investments made into building our fields of dreams – nothing spent, nothing gained.
We can only continue to make the pitch and hope, though, that businesses will eventually see the value of our location, resources and labor force instead of leaving us stranded at the plate in an endless fantasy.
This field, this game – it's a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.
Ohhhhhhhh, they will come. They will most definitely come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.