OUR VIEW: Think you can't change Meridian? Think again

If you have doubts about the power you have to play a role in transforming our community, pay attention as you watch the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian take shape over the next 18 months or so.
The saying goes, "success has many fathers while failure is an orphan," but in Meridian’s case success begins with three mothers.
Liz Wilson and Kimberly Denison were new to town when their paths crossed with Kim Bowers and the three became friends.
With small children at their feet, in the fall of 2014, conversation among the three young mothers turned to the lack of a museum in Meridian that could provide a good educational experience.
They knew the state had a good model in the Mississippi Children’s Museum so they headed off to Jackson seeking advice. The mothers spent a half a day outlining their idea for a Meridian museum and their passion shone through.
They returned home with a challenge: raise $25,000 in seed money and the Meridian Children Museum would consider a satellite museum in Meridian.
“We were just friends whose lives crossed, two were new to Meridian and one had lived here,” Wilson recalled Wednesday. “And we were naive enough to think we could do it.”
Within a couple of months they raised $50,000, doubling the goal and demonstrating community support for a museum in Meridian.
A feasibility study in the fall of 2015 showed overwhelming support for a children’s museum in Meridian and in January 2016 MCM’s board of directors voted unanimously to move ahead with the project.
Fast forward to this past Monday and Meridian witnessed a two-hour groundbreaking ceremony on a $17 million project at the site of the old Sears store on 22nd Avenue where the museum’s footprint is already evident.
There was much credit to spread around among the elected officials from Jackson to Meridian and the philanthropic organizations that have provided major funding.
To be sure, they are due their bow, but we draw the line back to Liz Wilson, Kimberly Denison and Kim Bowers – who were not the usual suspects, but rather three mothers who had a desire to make Meridian a better place for their children.
They put in the hard work of pitching their ideas at city council and board of supervisors meetings. They commissioned studies and plans. And with their hands extended, they made the rounds to big foundations and small contributors alike. Their enthusiasm led others to follow them.
The initial conversations of the three women will now result in placement of one of the key cornerstones to renewing the 22nd Avenue gateway to the city and in the city’s recovery in general.
Your idea may not be as grand as a museum. Maybe you would like to start a small business or make an improvement to your neighborhood. Hard work will be required and you likely will need the support of others, but you can follow the example of these three women and make a difference.
The doors have yet to open, but MCM-Meridian has already provided inspiration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.