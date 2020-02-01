If you stare long enough into a mirror, the blemishes are sure to be larger than they appear.
We’ve identified a problem with negativity in Meridian before and we know the doldrums won’t subside easily. Truth be told, many communities have that same inferiority complex or a yearning for the good old days. It explains our fascination with escaping through travel and nostalgia.
Down I-59 from Meridian, in Laurel, not long ago, its residents had their own encounter with a poor self image. Neighborhoods were tired, downtown buildings were deserted and, as Southern Antiques owner Andrea Milham told reporter Erin Kelly this week, “… they thought downtown was scary or they thought there was nothing down there …”
Does that sound familiar to the people of Meridian?
Erin and Ben Napier, a young couple who are credited with helping transform Laurel into a vibrant destination through their HGTV show “Home Town,” spotted the potential in their hometown and moved downtown.
“That was the problem in this town — and I know it’s the problem in a lot of towns, is people don’t see the beauty and the magic…it’s already right there and they don’t see it,” Ben is quoted in one episode of the series.
The Napiers didn’t start the transformation in Laurel, but they accelerated it.
They fixed up a home here, opened up a storefront there and the movement caught on. Neighbors felt pressure to fix up their own homes; entrepreneurs saw the potential in historic buildings.
A couple of years later, tourists from around the world are visiting and people are relocating to Laurel, sometimes sight unseen, from around the country.
Maybe even better, since 2016 Laurel’s sales tax revenue has increased 5.8 percent and ad valorem property tax revenue has increased by 8 percent, according to Laurel City Clerk/Finance Director Mary Ann Hess.
Meridian is not all that different, and maybe a good bit ahead, of where Laurel was when “Home Town” started airing in 2017.
We have the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, The MAX, and the MSU Riley Center at the core, a children’s museum on the way and a handful of shops and restaurants downtown as a start. And last year The Star featured work being done by Tim Hester and 2407 PSD LLC to spruce up property on Poplar Springs Drive.
Mark Tullos, president and CEO of The MAX and a relative newcomer, is among Meridian’s believers.
A couple of weeks ago, Tullos learned of an HGTV solicitation for nominations for “Home Town Takeover,” a spinoff series by the Napiers to makeover another small town. He reached out to others in our community and is now working with others to push for Meridian’s selection.
“We are an idyllic opportunity to highlight what a small community can do to bring themselves back, aesthetically, in an American tradition that really builds home and community with businesses,” Tullos told The Star.
Part of the process in Laurel was overcoming negativity, spotting the gems it already held and following the lead of people who had enthusiasm and pride for their home town.
Whether Meridian is selected for “Home Town Takeover” or not, we can learn a lot from those steps alone.
We encourage the people who have their own vision for Meridian to come forward, renovate a building, open a shop, a gallery, a restaurant … We encourage the lenders and angel investors to come forward to support them.
Yes, errors have been made in Meridian and we have blemishes to heal, but we encourage its residents to overcome the negativity, recognize Meridian’s qualities and believe in its future.
Joining in
To support Meridian’s bid and submit an application for “Home Town Takeover,” visit hgtvhometowntakeover.com. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 7.
