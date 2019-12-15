The Greater Meridian Health Clinic and the Meridian Public School District have collaborated on an idea that we hope is contagious.
They unveiled their latest health clinic Wednesday at Carver Middle School, where students, teachers and members of the school community can tend to their medical care on campus.
The health clinic and school district previously partnered on a clinic at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary School, which also serves nearby Frank Berry Courts.
Visitors to the clinic can get health checkups, vaccinations, dental care and mental health and family health checks.
There is a fee for services, but the clinic accepts insurance or will set up a payment plan.
We believe this is a great idea and appropriate for current times.
The proximity of the care can reduce time away from classes, absences by both students and teachers and hopefully limit the typical spread of illnesses and problems that are common in schools, such as colds, flu, strep, pinkeye and lice.
School superintendent Amy Carter, who said she uses the Frank Berry Courts clinic, says the convenience helps teachers who can use the services on campus and avoid missing work days.
The clinic also serves people who may not receive care because of transportation challenges and work-schedule conflicts.
Critics might complain that schools are moving beyond their primary responsibility of education children in reading, writing and arithmetic, but that train left the Meridian station long ago.
We’ve reported previously on demand being placed on school districts to meet mental health and social needs of their students. The demand for meal programs, beyond the usual school lunch, have also increased to feed students who may not otherwise receive a healthy meal.
Schools have long been a hub for sports, arts actives and libraries. Adding the fulfillment of basic health needs to the mix makes sense. Access to a clinic, also, reduces the spread of illness that might be carried out to the general population.
The health clinic and school district plan to expand the program to other schools, with Meridian High School or Northwest Junior High School possibly next, Carter said.
“We are putting East Mississippi on the map with school-based clinics,” she said.
We think it’s a map worth following.
