Gun shots fired outside Bonita Lakes mall Saturday night and a few hours later in downtown Meridian should mark the start of a race to address both real and perceived safety problems in the city.
Police say an argument near the mall’s entrance around 7 p.m. Saturday led to several shots being fired and two cars being struck by bullets.
Children or other innocent bystanders easily could have taken those bullets.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, several people reported hearing gun shots in rapid fire in the vicinity of 23rd Avenue and 8th Street. Police responded, but, as frequently the case, said no one and no evidence could be found.
In a report published Nov. 16 in The Meridian Star, reporter Bianca Moorman counted 991 incidents of shots being fired in the city between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, with 11 ending in death. In October alone, there were 150 shots fired reported in the Meridian Police Department daily log.
Police and city officials will usually say these are not typical occurrences in our city and there are other more dangerous cities, such as Jackson or Memphis. Such shooting incidents are blamed on disagreements between groups or individuals, and ordinary citizens are assured they have nothing to fear.
Statistically they are right. Most of us are not going to encounter gunfire or armed robbery. Many of us work or visit downtown and shop at the mall without fear.
But the fact is gunfire is happening on a daily basis and many people are afraid of leaving their houses at night, let alone shop, dine out or go to a show after dark. And one can’t blame them when these “arguments between two groups of people” seem to be accepted as matter of fact.
We understand the desire to calm city residents and encourage patronage of the mall, other shopping areas and downtown venues, but words alone aren’t working.
As downtown businessman Steven Labiche posted on our Facebook page: “In order for the 99% of locals to grow this town and prosper, bring big jobs, entice travelers to come here, we must get this type of behavior stopped. We can do better. Ignoring these problems only allows more of it to happen. … We need to quit worrying about hurting peoples feelings and separate violent irresponsible people from the rest of us that are trying to make a living.”
Meridian police said they would increase patrols near the mall following Saturday night’s shooting.
That’s a good start, but there’s more to be done.
Rev. Greg Moore told Moorman, for her report in November, he doesn’t see police patrols in his neighborhood as he did in the past. Getting police more connected to the neighborhoods would be a good step.
Chief Benny Dubose cites limited resources with only 50 patrol officers to cover the city and all its business districts and neighborhoods. Finding more funding or re-allocation of police resources is another good step.
Many city residents posted to our Facebook this week that improved lighting is needed in the neighborhoods. That’s another step that the city should authorize.
The city and police, however, can’t stem the violence alone.
Talk with police if you know someone involved in criminal activity.
Become involved in your Neighborhood Watch program or start one if a program isn’t active in your neighborhood. For more information, contact MPD Lt. Rita Jack at 601-513-6916 or ritajack@meridianms.org.
As Chief Dubose noted at a recent council meeting, it’s important to be involved in the Neighborhood Watch program when it’s quiet, too, not just when trouble occurs.
And we agree with city officials, with a sense of your surroundings, continue to visit downtown and shop at all hours. Bad things will breed in darkness if we abandon our city. The more who come out of their houses, the better we’ll be.
Finally, to city officials and residents, don’t be complacent to gunfire and violence.
