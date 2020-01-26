A CROWN FOR MERIDIAN WATER and the people who bring it to you.
The city’s water supply received national attention this week when it was identified as the only location in the country out of 44 tested to be free of the toxic chemicals known as PFAS.
The national report came from The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that tested for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of man-made chemicals that the Environmental Protection Agency says don’t break down and can lead to health problems.
“Based on our tests and new academic research that found PFAS widespread in rainwater, EWG scientists now believe PFAS is likely detectable in all major water supplies in the U.S., almost certainly in all that use surface water,” the report said.
But those contaminants weren’t found in the drinking water flowing from Meridian taps.
Meridian Director of Public Works attributes the city’s water quality on the use of only groundwater that’s drawn from several hundred feet deep in the Lower Wilcox Aquifer.
From there the water is aerated, treated with chemicals, filtered for unwanted particles, retreated with chemicals to disinfect and enhance water quality, then stored and pumped out to distribution centers, according to Smith.
A toast of local H2O to those city workers who make it happen.
A FROWN FOR THE GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL-CROWD.
The Meridian Star’s Erin Kelly reported this week that the fast food restaurant chain Jack’s had begun preparing its site on Highway 39N near the Walmart Neighborhood Market and the store could be open by May.
We shared the news on Facebook and you’d think we had reported a creamed-chipped-beef-on-toast stand was opening, as dozens of commenters complained about the arrival of another fast-food restaurant in Meridian or that it wasn’t their chain of choice.
We say celebrate any business that sees Meridian as an attractive market. These restaurants may not bring the hundreds of jobs we crave, but each incremental step is positive.
As a side note, the Facebook post reached more than 33,000 people, drew more than 120 comments and was shared more than 180 times. We see similar results on any new business story we post.
That tells you how starved Meridian is for good economic news.
A FROWN FOR THE VIOLENCE and disturbing conditions at Mississippi’s prisons.
At least 10 inmates have died in the state’s prisons since late December, the Associated Press reported. Two of those deaths were apparent suicides, according to the AP.
By many accounts, Department of Corrections officials have repeatedly told lawmakers that prison guards are underpaid and the positions are difficult to fill. They also requested money to improve building conditions at Parchman prison, according to the AP. The state declined those requests.
Whether it’s our schools, our roads or our prison system, short-sighted budget restrictions end up costing us more in the long run in money and apparently in lives.
While Mississippi has many needs, we say when 10 people die in less than a month who are entrusted into the care of the state, that’s the immediate crisis that needs to be solved.
