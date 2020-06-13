A CROWN FOR INTERIM POLICE CHIEF CHARLES COLEMAN’s proposal made at a Meridian City Council work session Tuesday to form a citizens committee to review use of force complaints against police.
Coleman told the council, when an officer uses force, notification is made to a supervisor, who then gathers evidence from everyone involved and gives it to the chief, who determines if the use of force is warranted or unwarranted.
While we have faith the vast majority of police officers and their leadership know their work and strive to be fair and impartial, the review process is filtered through a solely police viewpoint. There are too many points along the way of an investigation where a natural bias could influence the outcome.
We haven’t seen the specific plan Coleman has in mind, but we could see the benefit of a hybrid committee where both police and citizen perspectives are represented.
Coleman hopes the council removes the “interim” from his title before his 90-day appointment expires in August. In his early weeks on the job, he clearly is a man with many plans.
Over a little more than a month, besides the citizens committee idea, Coleman has talked about making training a priority, reviewing the department’s policies and procedures last updated in 1999, improving the visibility of police in the community and adding more surveillance cameras in high crime areas. He also showed willingness to address an incident involving a racial slur made by an officer two years ago.
While it’s difficult to make a judgment in this short time, we support the plans he’s discussed.
A FROWN FOR ANDERSON REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM’s decision to discontinue its practice of posting COVID-19 hospitalizations on its website.
We applaud Anderson for properly sharing this public health information since March. It was a good decision. Rush Foundation Hospital receives its own frown for never having made its COVID-19 numbers public.
In its explanation, Anderson states: “The hospitalization data was important at the beginning of the pandemic to be transparent and keep the public informed in order to slow the spread of the virus.”
We concur and believe that information is just as vital to the public as restrictions continue to be relaxed despite a continuing rise in cases.
Hospitals file daily COVID-19 reports with the Department of Health, making them readily available to the public is not an unreasonable extra step.
A FROWN FOR THE LOSS OF THE JUNETEENTH and Fourth of July celebrations, but we believe the city of Meridian made the correct decision in cancelling the events.
We love fireworks and community events as do thousands of East Mississippi residents. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise each day, the danger of spreading the virus is too dangerous to risk.
We look forward to future celebrations when the threat subsides.
