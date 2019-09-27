A CROWN TO THE ROSE HILL COMPANY AND ITS HELPERS.
Spirits are very much alive at Meridian’s Rose Hill Cemetery, where the 10th annual costumed tour is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
This year The Rose Hill Company received plenty of help in preparing to tell the history of Meridian and its people. As Cheryl Owens reported this week, the company used a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to build a replica gypsy wagon to be used in a living history area with stories presented by Stage 2 students.
The wagon was designed and built by local artist Dan Talley and painted by students with the National Art Honor Society at Meridian High School.
“Since the beginning in 2010, the hope of Rose Hill Company has been to include as many youth and children as possible and as well to encourage more diversity numbers among the attendees,” Tour Director Anne McKee told The Star. “With the help of three agencies, Meridian Council for the Arts, Mississippi Arts Commission and Mississippi Humanities Counsel, Rose Hill Company has moved forward with these goals mainly by the grants awarded.”
That’s a lot of life on Rose Hill.
The company can pass its crown around the cast and the many volunteers and contributors – for telling the community’s history in a fun way.
CROWNS FOR COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT and the Meridian Planning Commission.
More than 50 people attended a Meridian Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night at City Hall to respond to a rezoning request by H&K Holdings, LLC to rezone land across from the Briarwood and Eagle Point communities on Highway 39 from agricultural to business. The group proposed to build an assisted living facility, a memory care facility, a hotel and a medical clinic on the 24-acre property.
Of special note, resident Lee Thornton said he spent around 15 hours preparing a 25-minute presentation that showed the plan was incompatible with city requirements. The planning commission listened to Thornton and others and voted 5-0 to reject the request.
We have nothing against H&K Holdings, LLC’s plan and hope it finds another site in Meridian for the project.
We are impressed by Thornton’s homework, the number of residents willing to spend the dinner hour at a public meeting to state their position and the planning commission’s willingness to listen.
That’s how government is supposed to work and it’s a lesson for others on how to become involved in their community.
A CROWN FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT demonstrated for Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie, his daughter Caitlin Sollie Powell, who is fighting cancer, and their family.
Lauderdale County’s shooting sports community organized a fundraiser last Saturday that included a tactical course and other shooting events to help pay for Caitlin’s medical expenses.
As with all who face cancer, the fight and its consequences are heart-wrenching. The support of family, friends and community is heart-warming.
A CROWN TO WEST LAUDERDALE STUDENTS at the middle and high schools who share their unwanted and unopened food with their fellow students.
As Bianca Moorman reported this week, students can leave fruit, vegetables and other unopened snacks and drinks on a table for other students to pick up anonymously.
The program provides food for some who may be in need, teaches good lessons about helping others and eliminates food waste. All worthy of praise.
A FROWN FOR THE LOSS OF O’CHARLEY’S restaurant near Bonita Lakes Mall.
Whether it was the restaurant’s ribs, rolls or wide variety of food at reasonable prices, it seemed a popular spot with Meridian restaurant-goers. Apparently, not popular enough for the company to keep it open.
