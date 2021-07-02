A CROWN to new leaders in Meridian, who were sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at the Temple Theatre Thursday evening.
“We have a jewel,” said Jimmie Smith, the city’s new mayor. “We've gotta just make it shine.”
Smith was joined by new council members Joseph Norwood of Ward 3, Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey of Ward 5 and Romande Gail Walker of Ward 4. Veteran council member George Thomas of Ward 1 and Dwayne Davis of Ward 2 were also sworn in. Each expressed a desire to move the city in a positive direction.
We share their enthusiasm and wish them well in their efforts to improve our city.
CROWNS TO BOTH Larry Gill, the new mayor in Marion, and Elvis Hudson, the outgoing mayor.
The Meridian Star spoke with the two leaders at Marion Town Hall to learn about Hudson’s legacy and Gill’s plans for the future of Marion.
Gill, 26, should be credited for focusing on economic growth, public safety and youth.
Hudson, 62, is retiring after 16 years as mayor. His public service is notable.
“It’s been an interesting journey,” Hudson said. “I loved every minute of it. I really have.”
A CROWN to Meridian native Holly Brand, who was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 during the final portion of the competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center last Saturday night.
“I love the state of Mississippi; we are the hospitality state, a very supportive and generous community, and I come from a very generous, loving, and giving community that makes up the state of Mississippi,” Brand told The Meridian Star this week. “ I think for so long we have let other people tell our story and say who Mississippi is, what we are about, and it’s just not true.”
We applaud Brand’s message as she prepares to represent the Magnolia State in the Miss America pageant in December.
A crown to Howard Hagwood, who retired this week after 42 years as an educator with the Meridian Public School District.
Hagwood was a classroom teacher for 25 years and a district administrator for 17 years. He served as a principal, dean of students and director of the district's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program.
Haywood’s dedication to improving the lives of Meridian children shouldn’t go unnoticed.
A CROWN to the Mississippi State University Bulldogs for beating Vanderbilt University in Games 2 and 3 in the College World Series championship series in Omaha, Nebraska to win the national championship this week.
Their determination, grit and athleticism are to be commended.
A FROWN to the recent spate of gun violence in Meridian. Shootings were reported at the Juneteenth Festival last Sunday and at Highland Park Wednesday night. Two people were hurt in the shooting at Highland Park, police said.
We hope the new mayor and city council members will find effective ways to address the violence in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.