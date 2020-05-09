A FROWN FOR THE DELAY in repairing the Highway 39 South traffic lights near the Crossroads Shopping Center intersection.
The lights have been out of service since an accident on May 1 and City of Meridian Public Works Director Hugh Smith told The Meridian Star on Monday the repair could take a couple of weeks.
Whether that’s the city’s delay or the contractor’s delay, we’re not quite sure but such long a delay should be considered unacceptable.
Counting the turning lanes, there are nine lanes at the intersection. If the situation wasn’t so dangerous, watching vehicles arriving and departing from all directions would be comical as drivers decide who goes first.
Worse, drivers are alerted to the new pattern by temporary stop signs that are so low they can barely be seen. Rear-end accidents and fender benders are highly probable with this solution.
The problem began just as Bonita Lakes Mall, the Crossroads and Bonita Lakes Park reopened and have attracted more drivers back through one of the busiest intersections in Meridian.
We’re aware of much bigger problems these days, but could the city/contractor step on the gas for this repair or at least assign a traffic officer to the intersection during the busiest periods of the day?
In the meantime, drivers beware and look for another route.
A FROWN FOR THE SLOBS who drop their plastic gloves in grocery store parking lots after loading their goods into their vehicles.
You should be ashamed of yourselves for leaving a dangerous mess for store workers to pick up, but you’re likely the same selfish individuals who toss your fast-food bags and cups out your vehicle windows and litter our highways with your trash.
If only we could open your windows and toss your litter right back at you…
A CROWN FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS who continue to work the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at our hospitals, long-term care facilities and medical offices and the emergency responders who transport the infected patients.
You deserve every prayer and praise you receive during these days and we are thankful for you.
We encourage the leaders responsible for the decisions being made to reopen businesses and public places to make those decisions based on scientific data and sound medical advice rather than economic and political pressure.
We value life and health above all else.
At the same time, we continue to recognize the sacrifices being asked of business owners and individuals who have lost their jobs. These are agonizing times with no easy solutions.
A CROWN FOR THE EDUCATORS AND PARENTS who are doing their best to honor this year’s graduates with virtual graduation ceremonies, car caravans, lawn signs, publications and social media events.
It is difficult to replace the pomp of commencement ceremonies, marking the completion of high school and college and a beginning of new adventures, but graduates should at least know the support of their families, educators and classmates.
Congratulations to all graduates and thank you to all those who have been supporting them.
A CROWN FOR MERIDIAN PASTOR Todd Tilghman who continues to impress the coaches on “The Voice” and an audience across America with his singing and positive energy.
Whether he wins it all or not in the next couple of weeks, he has represented Meridian and East Mississippi well.
Tune into “The Voice” Monday night to see how he does next.
