OUR VIEW: Crowns and Frowns

A CROWN TO THE CANDIDATES who raised a hand for public service and entered races for public offices in their county, region or statewide in Mississippi.
Primary elections, Aug. 6, are now a little more than a week away. Some candidates will move on to runoff elections Aug. 27 or directly to the general election Nov. 5.
Extra polish on those crowns goes to the candidates who responded to our questions that appear in The Meridian Star Voters Guide, which is available in this weekend’s edition and online at www.meridianstar.com/elections.
We began soliciting candidates in April for this listing of basic information. We published an initial invitation and several reminders along the way, posted notices on social media and sent out emails, regular mail and text messages to whatever contact information we could obtain through circuit clerks and other sources.
Around 100 candidates took the time to reply.
We have a frown for those who didn’t take us up on our offer at a chance to help inform voters.
We hope voters find this guide useful and make time to research and vote tor the candidates’ of their choice.
The deadline for registering for the primary elections is July 27. All Circuit Clerks’ Offices will be open extra hours from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 27.
Additional information is available at the Secretary of State’s website www.sos.ms.gov/Vote.
A CROWN FOR YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Also inside The Meridian Star this weekend is the Meridian and its Neighbors supplement. While this extra section takes some extra effort to produce, we welcome the annual reminder of the richness of resources and activities in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
The section is filled with information about parks, museums, performance venues, historic locations and restaurants, along with a calendar of annual events such as festivals, parades and sporting events. There’s a year’s worth of activities and places to explore to keep you busy.
A frown for anyone who sits at home and insists there’s nothing to do.
A CROWN FOR HIGH SCHOOL band members, football players and football coaches at work already for their fall seasons.
Bianca Moorman reported this week about Meridian High School band members receiving some tips from the Drum Corps International group that was in town this week, while our new sports writer, Matt Case, reported on football players from Northeast Lauderdale and Clarkdale preparing for the upcoming season and coaches who gathered at Lamar School to get their own refresher.
That type of commitment is going on all around our region.
A CROWN TO MERIDIAN’S 13U BABE RUTH ALL-STAR TEAM for winning the Mississippi state tournament and Southwest regional tournament this month.
Next stop is the Babe Ruth World Series in Westfield, Massachusetts. Good luck in New England!
A CROWN FOR VETERANS who will be recognized by the designation of Highway 45 in Clarke County as “The Veterans Memorial Highway.”
It may be a simple thing to dedicate a highway, but it should serve as a good reminder for all of us who drive past one of the signs that will prompt us to think of a veteran in our family or community.
A FROWN FOR THE LOSS OF TWO LIVES on Monday in a train-car collision about three miles south of Meridian Regional Airport when a car they occupied was struck by an Amtrak train as they drove through an ungated crossing.
Any loss of life is sad. The deaths affect their family, friends, the train crew, witnesses and the emergency workers who must respond to these type scenes all too frequently.
With the number of ungated crossings in this railroad community, the issue of making these crossings safer needs to be explored.
And, of course, anyone who crosses a railroad track needs to use extreme caution. Trains require long distances to stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.