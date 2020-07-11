OUR VIEW: Crowns and Frowns

A FROWN FOR THE FRUSTRATION of health leaders having to constantly warn the population of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who has watched a single Facebook live news conference involving Mississippi’s State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, in the past few weeks has more or less seen them all.
Almost every day, a tired-looking Dobbs tells the story of the coronavirus’ resurgence since restrictions were eased in late May – new COVID-19 cases nearing or exceeding 1,000, hospitalizations breaking records regularly and death totals climbing.
Dobbs says there is no single cause for the rise, but mostly he blames the resurgence on people’s inability to follow rules such as gathering in large crowds, not keeping distance and refusing to wear face masks. On Wednesday, he called it a personal failure for overestimating the ability of people to follow rules.
While alcohol-fueled college parties and sandbar gatherings are easy targets, we’ve also been shocked by a sobering scene of around 40 students crowded shoulder-to-shoulder, none with face masks, as they waited for their high school graduation.
Unfortunately, it may require having the virus strike on a personal level for some people to appreciate the danger.
The Star has been publishing reports about health care workers, COVID-19 survivors and businesses in East Mississippi that have been affected by pandemic. Another report appears in The Meridian Star this weekend.
Jerry Kinsolving, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, told reporter Erin Kelly that he knows 15 people who have died from the virus, including cousins, uncles and aunts.
Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens told her he had more than 70 COVID-19 deaths come through his funeral home in the last three months. Many were friends. Couples were buried together on the same day.
“We’ve had a lady and then two of her sons,” Stephens said. “We’ve had several families that were impacted multiple times by this virus.”
We’re frustrated, too, by these reminders. We will be happy for the day when we don’t have to tell these stories and reinforce the warnings of health officials.
As community leaders of all types prepare for school years, sports seasons, community events and levels of public access, we urge they base their decisions on health and science over desires. Sadly, it seems we’ve lost all the gains made during the spring shutdown and no end is in sight.
A CROWN TO MERIDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE for its program offering a free college class to people who were furloughed or laid off due to the pandemic.
To be eligible, students have to be residents of Mississippi and show proof they were unemployed, furloughed or had reduced hours during the pandemic.
This is among the many acts of kindness, which have also been brought out by the pandemic.
A CROWN TO MERIDIAN LITTLE THEATRE for hosting a drama workshop this week for young people.
CenterStage staff guided more than 40 young people through singing, acting and art activities.
Besides the lessons, staff did a good job of keeping the young people at a safe distance and wearing masks.
No doubt, their caregivers were happy to have an activity to get the children out of the house for a week.
A FROWN FOR THE LOSS THIS WEEK of Meridian native, Meridian High graduate and author Wilton “Brad” Watson.
While not widely known in his hometown, Professor Watson gathered numerous awards for his fiction writing, authoring four novels and publishing a number of short stories in publications such as The New Yorker, The Oxford American and New Stories from the South.
He was a professor and director of the Creative Writing Program at the University of Wyoming at the time of his death Wednesday at age 64.
