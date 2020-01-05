A FROWN FOR THE ESCALATION OF VIOLENT CRIMES in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
Bianca Moorman reports in The Meridian Star this weekend that 2019 saw 15 homicides in Meridian and two others in Lauderdale County. That total of 17 compares to 10 total in 2018 and 14 total in 2017.
She reported in November about the concern of Meridian’s residents over hearing gunshots almost nightly.
December followed with guns fired in the Bonita Lakes mall parking lot and a number of armed robberies in the city. We closed out 2019 with two residences struck by bullets on New Year’s Eve and started 2020 with a person and a vehicle struck by bullets on New Year’s Day.
Police will often note that these are not random acts, but rather spontaneous results of disputes that got out of hand.
We’ve said it before and will say it again until the violence ends.
City leaders need to stand up and say “enough” and take action. Sometimes it seems more lip service is paid to protecting image rather than citizens.
Confront the problem and the image problem will take care of itself.
Meanwhile, residents, friends and family members need to provide an assist to police in reporting sources of violence. Their help could save a neighbor, a friend or a family member – or an innocent bystander.
Society has become much too complacent to accepting violence as a way of life.
A FROWN FOR THE TEMPORARY CLOSING of Fire Station #9 at 245 Briarwood Road West, a six-year-old building affected by water leaks, mold and construction problems.
We’re troubled such a new building is experiencing problems causing evacuation of the fire station, which puts citizens in the Northeast annex portion of Meridian at risk. While a county volunteer station is nearby, response times will be delayed waiting for volunteers to report or for the city firefighters to respond from North HIlls.
We urge the city to have the problem corrected quickly. If evaluation of the problem determines contractors were to blame, we hope they’ll make good and spare taxpayers an unexpected expense.
A CROWN TO THE CITY AND FIRE DEPARTMENT for moving firefighters out of harm’s way after discovery of the mold.
We wish Lauderdale County would follow that example instead of allowing county workers and visitors to continue to use the courthouse, which is contaminated by mold, asbestos and lead-based paint.
A CROWN FOR THE FALLEN SOLDIERS MONUMENT COMMITTEE as it works to raise money necessary to build a new monument memorializing fallen soldiers in Neshoba County at Deweese Park.
The old monument was destroyed by a tornado in April. A credit to the people of Neshoba County for never forgetting those lost in war.
A CROWN FOR DENISE SELLERS who drove an hour from Gilbertown, Alabama to shop at Meridian’s new Hobby Lobby on grand opening day Monday.
That’s a great switch to hear that someone drove an hour to shop in Meridian rather than hearing about Meridian residents who drive an hour and a half to shop in Pearl or Tuscaloosa.
May Denise and others like her spread the good news and visit Meridian’s merchants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.