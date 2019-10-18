A CROWN to The City of Meridian and the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience for their long overdue recognition of David Ruffin, one of the lead singers of The Temptations who performed chart-topping hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”
City leaders last week announced plans for a celebration on Oct. 26 including the ceremonial naming of a four-block section of 8th Street near the Temple Theatre as “David Ruffin Boulevard.” The Max will also place a star in Ruffin's name on its Walk of Fame.
Let’s hope there’s a big crowd in Meridian on Oct. 26.
A CROWN to Meridian Community College, which unveiled a new athletic performance facility on the school’s campus this week. The 4,200 square foot center is designed specifically for student athletes and offers free weights, TRX bands, battle ropes, bench press stations, dumbbells and a cardio room.
“It’s a great example of pulling together a lot of resources to create something that will serve the needs of the students while serving the needs of the college," Thomas Huebner, president of the college, told The Meridian Star reporter Bianca Moorman this week.
We hope the center gets put to good use.
A CROWN to Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson for reminding the public that voting is a serious matter.
Johnson said that more than 1,300 people wrote in candidates in the Aug. 6 primary election, including one voter who put down his own name for every race on the ballot, The Star’s Erin Kelly reported this week.
"People think it’s cute and funny to put Humpty Dumpty and Donald Duck and Tarzan and their own name on there," Johnson said. "It’s a waste of time and it’s a waste of effort because it does not count.”
We hope voters heed Johnson’s advice when they head back to the polls on Nov. 5.
A FROWN to commenters on The Star’s Facebook page who disagreed with Johnson.
“Donna Jill Johnson doesn't have the authority nor the power to tell anybody how to vote. She's stepping over her boundaries,” wrote one commenter, apparently missing Johnson’s point that write-in votes are a waste of time and resources.
A CROWN to organizers and participants of the annual Rails To Reels Film Festival, which kicked off Friday at the Temple Theater in Meridian. The two-day festival, which draws moviemakers from all over the state, gives filmmakers a platform to showcase their art, according to Thomas Burton, an organizer.
We applaud the effort to show the rest of Mississippi what Meridian has to offer.
A CROWN to Mitchell Distributing for sponsoring the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian Thursday night. The competition featured dozens of teams vying for a variety of prizes and trophies, with proceeds benefitting L.O.V.E's Kitchen.
It served as a good example of building community while helping our fellow citizens in need.
