OUR VIEW: Crowns and Frowns

A CROWN TO LADARIUS SPIVEY, who was sworn in as an honorary police officer at Marion Town Hall on Wednesday.
The 10-year-old was born with a bone disease and uses a wheelchair to get around. Despite being unable to walk, he has a positive attitude.
“He has never complained,” said his grandmother, Patrica Ickom, as the young boy was surrounded by local law enforcement officers, who gathered to wish him a happy birthday.
“As I look today, I'm inspired by this young man,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis, who held back tears as he recalled meeting Ladarius a few years ago.
We should all be inspired by Ladarius’ willpower and attitude.
A CROWN TO TOM CARSON, whose legacy will live on through a band hall bearing his name at East Central Community College in Decatur.
Mr. Carson, who died of esophageal cancer in 2013 at age 57, was the school’s director of bands for 30 years, from 1982 to 2012.
But his impact went far beyond the school’s music department.
“Mr. Carson was truly an institution at East Central Community College,” ECCC president Brent Gregory said during the groundbreaking for the band hall, which is expected to open in about two years.
The hall will house the Wall O' Sound Marching Band practice hall, practice studios, teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library and office space.
Its construction is long overdue and reminds us of the power of music to change lives.
A CROWN TO WASTE PRO WORKERS TERRY DAVIDSON AND STAN STEWART, who saved a Meridian woman’s life while out on a routine call a few weeks ago.
“She had fallen and couldn’t get up to turn the stove back off,” Davidson told The Star. “She could have been lying there for 30 to 45 minutes or so.”
Stewart unplugged the stove, while Davidson called 911 so the woman could receive medical help.
Davidson was humble about their life-saving actions, saying “We were just at the right place at the right time.”
Davidson’s and Stewarts’ good deed remind us all to look out for our neighbors.
A CROWN TO WEST LAUDERDALE TEACHER ED ABDELLA, who recently finished a 444-mile bicycle race on the Natchez Trace.
The race took Abdella 32 hours and 16 minutes over four days.
With 60 miles left in the race, he almost gave up.
But he finished, a testament to his self-discipline.
Abdella emphasized he would’ve never crossed the finish line without the community's support.
“There were so many that helped me do this and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” he said.
