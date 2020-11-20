A CROWN TO GOLFER ANDY OGLETREE, who, after winning the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters, has signed with Rock Sports Group to oversee the management of his professional career.
Ogletree’s drive was noted in a Facebook post by his father this week.
Jim Ogletree posted a letter the young golfer wrote when he was a student at Union Elementary School in 2008.
“When I grow up I want to be a pro golfer,” the letter’s first line read.
The 22-year-old’s persistence and talent has certainly paid off, and we are excited about following Ogletree on the next step of his career.
“The game has taken me to so many special places already,” he said this week. “I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future.”
A CROWN TO ANGIE COWARD, The Golden Apple Teacher for November.
A nomination letter from a parent described The Neshoba Central teacher as someone who goes above and beyond for her students, especially advocating for children who need extra help. The parent said Coward helped her children overcome their struggles in the classroom, building their confidence.
“To be honest, I was not that child growing up who said I wanted to be a teacher,” Coward told reporter Bianca Moorman. “God chose me to be a teacher.”
A CROWN TO NORTHWEST MIDDLE SCHOOL ART TEACHER CARRIE LEPICIER, who also serves in the Navy Reserve at Naval Air Station Meridian, where she works as an assistant career counselor.
Lepicier was recently awarded the Navy Region Southeast RCC Fort Worth Regional SELRES Sailor of the Quarter.
“I wouldn't have these experiences if it wasn’t for my time in the Navy,” she said. “Both ways, you are reaching people, touching lives and making a difference.”
A CROWN TO THE VOLUNTEERS who came to Meridian to repair Milton Grady’s home after it was severely damaged in the April 2018 tornado.
The volunteers, part of a ministry of the United Methodist Church called Nomads On a Mission Active in Divine Service, presented Grady with a Bible on Thursday.
“Now, I’m going to be so excited to get back in my house once they get through with it,” Grady told reporter Anne Snabes.
“It’s a blessing to us to do this,” said NOMAD volunteer Mary Ann Coulter. “It’s an absolutely wonderful life.”
