If you keep saying the threat of the coronavirus is minimal and believe you won’t be affected, will it simply go away?
That seems to be the thought of many who have abandoned any discipline they may have had for protecting themselves and others and have thrown their caution and germs to the wind.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ “Safe Return” order goes into effect Monday and pretty much everything will be open again in most of the state, with most precautions against COVID-19 more or less recommendations and not requirements. Many haven’t waited for the green light.
Mississippi has been gradually widening the door to reopen businesses, parks and other venues over the last few weeks, maintaining some restrictions.
Lauderdale County, with the second highest COVID-19 total and most deaths in the state, is among a few counties with extra restrictions. Those restrictions, which were due to expire Monday, have been extended until June 8.
For retail businesses in those counties, among other requirements, employees and customers have been required to wear face masks.
Give that some thought. As you ventured out in the last few weeks and visited businesses, was everyone wearing a face mask?
Didn’t think so.
Last weekend, you may have visited a park for Memorial Day weekend. Was everyone keeping their distance and limiting groups to less than 20?
Didn’t think so.
With restrictions for the most part lifted, do you think people will be on their good behavior and wear masks or keep a distance and abandon all selfishness?
Didn’t think so.
Mississippi’s totals of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise each day. Friday brought the largest single day increase of state COVID-19 cases, 418, bringing the state total to 14,790. Seventeen more people died for a total of 710.
We don’t enjoy publishing fresh totals each day, nor do we enjoy having to tell the stories of health care workers’ grief on the front lines nor the struggles endured by survivors of COVID-19.
We don’t enjoy publishing the financial pain of businesses and individuals either. We know it well. We know all of us don’t have the means to hibernate until a vaccine or sure treatment are found.
We would feel much better, though, if all those around us could discover more discipline and show their compassion for their families and neighbors by keeping a proper distance and wearing a mask.
A mask is not a political statement, it’s a matter of public health. If you think it is a political statement, then find a mask that touts your favorite candidate.
The state’s chief health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Thursday, “Every county is one wild weekend from falling off the cliff.”
As the last of the doors open again, we ask that you think of others, wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a mask. Or, if you prefer, be selfish and do all those things so you won’t find yourself isolated at home again as COVID-19 rates climb.
Wishing the coronavirus away is no plan.
