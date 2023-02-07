Republicans should not allow Democrats to be the party of compassion.
Democrats and Republicans should work together and do what is best for the people of Mississippi.
It is time for Medicaid expansion.
Stop the demogougery.
Stop putting politics over people.
Listen to the people.
The people of Mississippi have overwhelmingly said they want access to affordable health care — they want Medicaid expansion.
Why would the GOP want to be out of step with the people of Mississippi?
Our Republican lawmakers often talk about expanding health care access and taking care of the most vulnerable in our population but then, unexplicably, oppose Medicaid expansion.
Expanding Medicaid eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level covering nearly hundreds of thousands of Mississippi residents is simply the right thing to do.
While Republicans say Medicaid expansion is costly, Democrats say it would provide health care to those who need it the most.
Of course, both things can be true.
While expansion may be costly, the state would not have to bare that burden alone with federal assistance increasing from about 72% up to 90% of the cost.
While Republicans seem to be united in their opposition to Medicaid expansion, polls have clearly demonsrated the majority of Mississippi residents are clearly in favor. Lawmakers are playing with people’s lives and well being to score political points.
It is so very unfortunate that this issue has become so political and that discussions break down along party lines.
Mississippi Republicans, quite simply, should not allow the Democrat Party to be known as the party that believes in taking care of people, concerned about the most vulnerable — the party of commpassion — while the GOP gets branded the party of obstruction.
No one has even suggested that expansion will not greatly help those most in need in our state.
Across the U.S., 38 other states — Red and Blue states — have expanded Medicaid, covering low-income Americans up to age 64 by expanding income eligibility up to 138% of the federal poverty level. By doing so, those states have also increased their share of federal dollars to offset the cost.
If the vast majority of state legislatures and governors — Republicans and Democrats — can clearly see that Medicaid expansion is both affordable and the right thing to do, why can’t Mississippi lawmakers see it?
While lawmakers must be fiscally responsible, they must also be humane — compassionate.
