Keep your Super Bowl partying off our roadways.
The Super Bowl is not just about the two teams on the field.
For many people it is as much about eating, drinking and partying as it is about football.
Consequently, impaired driving is always a major concern.
Simply put, don’t drink and drive.
Don’t even drink a little and drive.
Buzzed driving is driving under the influence and is dangerous for yourself, your passengers and other people on the roadway.
Of course, a DUI brings with it serious legal consequences including hefty fines, legal feels, loss of your driver’s license and possible incarceration but the greatest risk is serious injury or death.
When you get behind the wheel under the influence, you put your self at risk but you also endanger the lives of passengers and everyone else on the roadways who happens to be near you.
Innoncent lives are lost because of thoughtless, reckless, criminal behavior of those who get behind the wheel under the influence.
The loss of life or serious injuries on our roadways because of drunk drivers is 100% perventable.
Think ahead.
Make arrangements.
You can, of course, name someone in your group as a designated driver who will get everyone home safely. That driver should skip drinking alcohol altogether. If designated drivers don’t have anything to drink there will be no questions about whether they have had too much to drink when it is time to go home.
Or you can plan to stay over at the location of your Super Bowl watch party.
Consider ride services if necessary but make sure you do not get behind the wheel under the influence.
Also, be your brother’s keeper.
Take the keys aways.
Don’t allow family members, friends or people at your Super Bowl gathering to leave your home or gathering place with the intention of driving after they have been drinking. You are not being a friend when you look the other way. You could help save lives and a lot of misery with a little tough love by preventing someone you know from drinking and driving.
Enjoy the Super Bowl this weekend but stay safe and don’t endanger others.
