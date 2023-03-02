Keep your eyes on the road.
Keep your hands on the wheel.
Slow down.
And get off the phone.
Distracted driving is killing people.
Anyone who is driving while texting, watching a video, putting on makeup, shaving or even reading a newspaper just needs to stop.
You are not only endangering yourself, you are putting others at risk.
It does not matter how good of a driver you think you are.
All distracted driving is dangerous driving.
It is also illegal.
Distracted driving has been defined as “any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving.”
All these things can be dangerous while driving:
— texting
— using a cell phone or smartphone
— eating and drinking
— grooming
– reading, including maps
— using a navigation system
— watching a video
— adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player
Safety officials have said because text messaging requires visual, manual and cognitive attention from the driver, it is by far the most alarming distraction.
Cracking down on distracted driving is not government over reach. It is a matter of public safety.
We believe both state and local authorities need to crack down on both distracted driving and speeding.
There is a common perception that a driver can go up to 10 miles an hour more than the speed limit on the interstates without the risk of being pulled over. While that is not 100 percent true, we do believe the climb in traffic fatalities on our roadways demands more stringent enforcement of speeding laws.
There is a big difference between 70 mph and 80 mph when it comes to the ability to avoid a road hazard and in the outcome of a crash. We think 70 should mean 70, that 60 should mean 60 and so on. While this may be an unpopular point of view, we think more strict enforcement of speeding laws can also help save lives.
It is one thing to put yourself at risk, it is quite another to risk the safety and lives of everyone around you, including your own passengers.
Stop texting while driving, stop speeding and be safe.
