It is much easier to become a father than to actually be one, and most fathers never get a chance to be educated in the skills of parenting. Nevertheless, a little child is helpless in the hands of the people around him.
In her book on parenting, Anne Ortland says, “Children are like wet cement.” She explains that a child is pliable to the parent’s shaping and that we adults are constantly impressing their minds with our own ideas about life. A quote from the “Serenity Book” reads: “A child growing up needs fifteen to twenty years of steady loving from two sane, sober, relatively happy parents. A child requires time, attention, affection, and discipline.”
When Chaplain Dennis Marks arranged for the male trustees at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility to participate in a fathering program, the incarcerated men were eager to participate. The study was based on Ken Canfield’s book “Seven Secrets of Effective Fathers.” The seven secrets are: Be committed to becoming a good father. Know your child. Be consistent with your child. Learn to protect and provide for your child. Love your child’s mother. Become an active listener. Become spiritually equipped.
On the first night of the Fathering Class, each man was asked to describe his own father. These are some of the answers the men gave: “He was worthless.” “My father was good for nothing.” “My father was just not there.”
During the course of the program, each man learned that he does not have to follow in his father’s footsteps and that it is quite possible to break destructive family traditions.
The men were encouraged to make the following commitments as listed in Ken Canfield’s book. “I am a father and I will stay a father. I am here for my wife and children. I will seek out what my family needs before I satisfy my own needs. I made this choice; I am going to make the best of it and do the best with it.”
Canfield says that “Spiritual Equipping” is the most important of the Seven Secrets. He calls attention to the necessity of modeling a relationship with God. He says, “A father’s attitude should be, ‘Here I am at church with my family. God, please equip me so that I can in turn teach my child about God.’ “
At the Fatherhood Graduation, testimonies revealed that each father had a new desire to take personal responsibility for effecting change in his own family. A most impressive testimony came from a man who confessed, “This Fatherhood program was worth going to jail for!”
A father’s spoken words are able to shape and mold the life of his child. Steve Harvey was once a poor kid with hand-me-down clothes and a stuttering problem, but he knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. When he was in sixth grade, his teacher asked her students to write about their hopes for the future. Little Stevie could hardly wait to stand before the class and read his paper. However, when he shared his dream of wanting to be a television entertainer, the teacher ridiculed and embarrassed him. “She told me to go home and write something more realistic,” says Steve. “She killed my dream right in front of the class,”
Steve’s father began resurrecting that dream when he said, “Steve, take the first paper you wrote, put it in your top drawer, and every morning before you go to school and every night when you go to sleep, read that paper and believe that one day you’ll be on T.V.” Steve Harvey took his father’s advice, and eventually achieved his dream.
Good fathers are so needed in today’s troubled world.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
