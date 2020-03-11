Chicago literally runs green for Saint Patrick’s Day, when green dye is dumped into the Chicago River. New York City celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day with a large parade. Since 1762, roughly 250,000 marchers have traipsed up 5th Avenue on foot. According to Mentalfloss.com, this parade does not allow floats, cars, or other modern trappings. Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York and film star Maureen O’Hara are among those who have served as grand marshal.
In celebration of this day, we see shamrocks, leprechauns, silly hats, recipes for corned-beef and cabbage, lots of green, and lots of Irish pride. There are legends and myths surrounding the life of the famous saint. It seems that the absence of snakes in Ireland gave rise to the story that Saint Patrick had chased all the snakes into the sea. But evidence suggests that this is only a folktale. However, amid legends and myths, there is good reason for Saint Patrick’s Day.
The story of the saint’s life is worthy of remembrance, even though Patrick’s life did not begin in saintly perfection. In his early teen years, he exhibited a rebellious attitude. He was not at all impressed that his father was a church deacon, nor that his grandfather was a priest. It is reported that he never even learned to pray until disaster came into his life.
When Patrick was a young teenager, he was captured by Irish raiders and taken from his comfortable home in Britain, to become a slave in Ireland. It was there while tending his master’s sheep, alone and afraid, that he learned to pray. Like the biblical prodigal son, the young man repented of his sins while feeding lowly animals; he recalled, with longing, his loving family and their faith. Most likely, in those same moments, Patrick’s family prayed for their lost son.
After six years of slavery, Patrick had a dream; in the dream, God told him to run away and to travel toward the sea, where he would find a ship that would take him home. He then slipped away and traveled 200 miles to the coast. But when he reached a ship, the captain refused to let him board. Patrick turned away and began praying; and then, a sailor called him back to say that the captain had changed his mind. Patrick was then able to journey home to his family in Britain.
Later, Patrick received dreams and visions, in which God urged him to go back to the land of his slavery and to carry the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Under the threat of being killed or enslaved, he returned to Ireland.
We are told that Patrick often baptized hundreds of people in a single day. Yet, he spoke of his successful ministry with a sense of humbleness, giving all credit to the God of miracles. He said, “I Patrick, a sinner, am the most ignorant and of least account among the faithful, despised by many. I owe it to God’s grace that so many people through me be born again to Him.” According to Patrick, the God of the Bible was the miracle worker, not Patrick himself.
Some historians sought to discredit Saint Patrick, emphasizing his lack of education, minimizing his accomplishments, ridiculing him, and refusing to believe the miracles that he reported in his “Confessions.”
However, the true story is that Saint Patrick did something far greater than drive snakes out of Ireland. Perhaps the snakes are only a symbol of the evil that once ruled a pagan land. When the Word of God goes forth through the vehicle of a humble servant, Satan’s darkness is driven out and the light of Jesus Christ beams forth.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
