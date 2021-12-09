“The Christmas message is that there is hope for a ruined humanity, hope for pardon, the hope of peace with God, hope for glory, because at the Father’s will Jesus Christ became poor, and was born in a stable so that 33 years later He might hang on a cross.” --J.I. Packer
As I drive through town, I see a giant tree ablaze with lights. Wreathes swing from lampposts, and garlands climb storefronts, and Christmas carols float from church towers.
Stores are filled with shoppers, and my neighbor’s yards and porches are filled with festive lights. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But what’s it really about?
History books are filled with his Name--Jesus, meaning “The Lord is Savior. For centuries Jewish prophets predicted the coming of a new king. They said that a great star would rise in the sky to announce His birth, that He would be born in Bethlehem, and that the wisest men of the time, astronomers, diviners, and men who studied the great religious texts would search for Him.
Since his death and resurrection, Jesus has played a continual role throughout history. The legalization of Christianity by the Roman Empire in A.D. 313, soon led to its expansion into every part of the Western world. our own America was founded upon Judeo-Christian beliefs.
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard did extensive research on the true history of Jesus for their book “Killing Jesus.” In preparation for writing, they read classics such as the Four Gospels, the writings of the Jewish historian Josephus, and many other manuscripts containing the true facts. “To say that Jesus of Nazareth was the most influential man who ever lived is almost trite,” writes Bill O’Reilly. The teachings of Jesus have shaped the entire world and continue to do so.”
Dr. Billy Graham reminded us, “Every time you write the date, you attest to the fact that God entered human history. Every miracle Jesus performed and every word He spoke reminds us that He came to reconcile a lost world to our loving, compassionate God.”
Our manger scenes make no dogmatic statements. We do not seek to force our beliefs on anyone. My Jewish relatives were never offended by Christmas; we received Christmas cards from them and sent Hanukkah cards in return.
They knew their history and the importance of the freedom to express their faith.
The protesters who seek to abolish the true meaning of Christmas are only repeating history. As soon as baby Jesus entered the world, King Herod decreed His death and labored to accomplish it. Years later they killed him, but He did not stay in the grave.
People may erase the name of Jesus from their history books, curse His Name, and deny His existence, but it is impossible to get rid of Jesus. He is the light of the world. Millions of us have Him in our hearts, and He will always be there.
Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year--the birthday of Jesus.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of “Stepping Stones and “Please, God, Help.” Both are available at Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.