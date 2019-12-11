“Life is a train of moods like a string of beads, and as we pass through them, they prove to be many-colored lenses which paint the world their own hue, and each show only what lies in its focus.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Lights twinkle, carols ring, and there is a happy bustle everywhere. It seems everyone has the holiday spirit — everyone but me. I’ve got cooking and shopping to do, my energy is depleted, and my bank balance is dwindling. What’s it all about anyway?
In a stressful season, the holiday blues have crept in. It seems that seniors are especially vulnerable to that dark monster of depression during the holiday season. We can blame it on aching joints and various health problems, lack of money, or the loss of a loved one. Yet, having coped with these very things throughout the year, why are they magnified to momentous proportion during the holidays?
My pastor tells me that Satan is working overtime to destroy the joy of the season for people of all ages. His ways are subtle and custom-designed to fit each person — and he always starts by working on the mind. The melancholy can begin with a single thought I allow to dominate my mind: I’m too old. My health is failing, everybody else has friends, not me. The whole world is having a party that I wasn’t invited to.
Oh my! Have I turned Christmas into “xmas” by placing myself in the center to be pampered with parties, gifts, food, and attention? What did Emerson say about focus? If my focus is only on myself and my feelings, I will become more and more depressed. Yet, I am capable of choosing the focus of my mind. I can fix my mind on the very first Christmas — the reason for the season — the birthday of Jesus.
Jesus gave up the majestic splendors of heaven to become a helpless baby. His parents were poor, young, and far away from home when Jesus was born in a stable. When I think of this, I begin to refocus. As Randy Travis sings a song, I get a picture of what it was really like that night in Bethlehem:
“It was not a Silent Night in the streets of David’s town. There was blood on the ground. You could hear a woman cry. The stable was not clean, the cobblestones were cold, and Mary full of grace had no mother’s hand to hold. It was a labor of love. With a cold sky above, it was a labor of pain. And Mary, full of grace, had tears on her face. But the baby that was born was the maker of the moon and the author of the faith that can make the mountains move.”
I can also focus on all the good things being done in celebration of the Savior’s birth. I know of a large family where they give gifts only to the small children in the family at Christmas, while the adults pool their gift money and donate to a worthwhile charity.
I know a young woman, Monica, who collects small gifts to give to the homeless people of our community. Volunteers with Good News Jail and Prison Ministry take gifts to the local jail and spend time with the inmates. Our church and many others participate in Operation Christmas Child. Prayers are going up for families who have recently lost loved ones. I hear the Salvation Army bells ringing, and people are giving.
It’s a happy time. My world is painted red and green now, and the twinkling lights are beautiful! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JESUS!
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
