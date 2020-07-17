“The country could take a lesson from Mississippi,” states a recent article in the Wall Street Journal. “Unlike in cities across America in recent weeks, Mississippians weren’t looting, rioting, or destroying property. There were no rage-filled mobs toppling statues and desecrating buildings. Instead, church leaders, business owners, elected officials, and private citizens peacefully marched and debated.”
The article, written by Jon L. Pritchett and Lesley Andress Davis, reports that after two days of discussion, debate and deliberation, the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill to take down the Mississippi flag, which it adopted in 1894. Members of both parties overwhelmingly supported the bill in both chambers, and Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill. A spokesman for the lawmakers stated, “While we support changing the flag, we didn’t come to this view because of economic pressures applied by corporations, sports conferences or celebrities. We believe such boycotts are dangerous and contrary to representative government. Mississippi is called the Hospitality State. We honor that name by removing a flag that doesn’t represent all Mississippians. We do it because we love our neighbors enough to give up a symbol that stirs some hearts but pains others. This wasn’t a vote against our shared history. It was a vote to honor all ancestors by building a future that delivers on the promise of one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
In a recent poll by the Tarrance Group, when voters were asked about changing to a flag that includes the state seal and the motto “In God We Trust,” 72 percent, including white and Black Mississippians, support this idea.
Flags are very important. They represent who we are and what we believe. Our American flag survived the War of 1812 when the British were not our friends as they are now. In the book “One Nation,” Ben Carson reminds us of this story: The British were winning the war, marching up and down the eastern seaboard, destroying city after city. They destroyed Washington, D.C., and burned down the White House. As they came into the Chesapeake Bay, there were warships as far as the eye could see. General Armistead, who was in charge of Fort McHenry, had a large American flag commissioned to fly in front of the fort. The admiral in charge of the British fleet was offended and said “Take that flag down. You have until dusk to take that flag down. If you don’t, we will reduce you to ashes.”
There was a young amateur poet on board by the name of Francis Scott Key, sent by President Madison to try to obtain the release of an American physician who was being held captive. He overheard the British plans. They were not going to let him off the ship. As dusk approached, he mourned for his fledgling young nation, and as the sun fell, the bombardment started. Bombs bursting in air, missiles, so much debris. He strained, trying to see, was the flag still there? All night long it continued. At the crack of dawn, he ran out to the banister. He looked, straining his eyes, but all he could see was dust and debris.
And then there was a clearing and he beheld the most beautiful sight he had ever seen … the torn and tattered Stars and Stripes still waving. Many historians say that was the turning point in the War of 1812. We went on to win that war and to retain our freedom. At Fort McHenry that day, there were the dead bodies of soldiers who took turns propping up that flag! They would not let the flag go down because they believed in what it symbolized. Our American flag symbolizes “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Kellyanne Conway recently said, “You take a knee for the Lord and you stand for the flag.”
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
