“There are all kinds of prisons, some people are held prisoner by walls and time, some by their own sadness.” –Rick Bragg
In his book, “Further Along the Road Less Traveled,” M. Scott Peck tells an interesting story involving the famous Swiss psychiatrist Dr. Carl Jung. It seems that Dr. Jung had treated an alcoholic patient for one year, and seeing no change, pronounced him incurable. When the doctor suggested to his patient that all further appointments should be terminated, the patient questioned, “Are you saying there is no hope for me?” Dr. Jung replied, “I have reports of a few people who underwent religious conversions and stopped drinking. It makes a kind of sense to me.”
The patient left the psychiatrist’s office in search of God. He would later tell his friends that he eventually experienced a religious conversion and the result was immediate. He lost the desire to drink and began living a sober life. He shared his testimony of what God had done for him with other alcoholic friends, who then told others.
The news of this supernatural deliverance reached a man named Bill Wilson through a friend who suggested that Wilson seek God in prayer. Wilson later said, “I thought of the cancer of alcoholism which had now consumed my spirit and soul and was slowly consuming my body. My old friend declared that God had done for him what he could not do for himself; doctors had pronounced him incurable. But here was something at work in the human heart which had done the impossible.”
In his biography, Bill Wilson wrote, “With complete surrender, I cried, ‘If there be a God, let him show himself!’ Suddenly, my room blazed with white light, I was seized with an ecstasy beyond description. Every joy I had known was pale in comparison. Then came the thought: You are a free man! For the first time, I felt I really belonged. I knew that I was loved and could love in return.”
It is said that Wilson never again doubted the existence of God and became free from any desire to drink. He joined with others to work out a step by step process of recovery that would help people whose lives were bound by addiction. They found that some people had thunderbolt experiences; for others, it was a slow gradual experience. However, they determined that any change must begin with the reality of personal powerlessness and a total dependence upon God. This was the beginning of Alcoholics Anonymous and the Twelve-Step Programs.
Today, countless people find deliverance from the cancer of addiction which consumes spirit, soul, and body. They do this by discovering the Higher Power and working through the Twelve Steps of recovery.
Addiction takes many forms. One can be addicted to drugs, alcohol, food, gambling, hoarding, shopping, or many other things that consume a life. Addictions imprison us. The Higher Power can free us.
A free, abundant life can begin when one takes the first three steps of the Twelve-Step Program that Bill Wilson began so many years ago.
• Step One: We admitted that we were powerless over our problems — that our lives had become unmanageable.
• Step Two: We came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.
• Step Three: We made a decision to turn our wills and our lives over to the care of God.
The “Life Recovery Bible” states: “God has set out a plan of recovery of his broken people and his creation. We meet numerous individuals whose lives are restored through the wisdom and power of God. We meet the God who is waiting with arms outstretched for all of us to turn back to Him, seek His will, and recover the wonderful life He has for us.”
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
