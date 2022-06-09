While collecting books for my first great-grandchild (who isn’t born yet), I visited Lemuria Bookstore in Jackson and found a new book by a Mississippi author. Erin Napier, the star of HGTV’s Home Town, has written a delightful book for children with colorful illustrations by Adam Trest.
In “The Lantern House,” a little house speaks to us: “In the beginning, my family builds a picket fence and plants flowers and tomatoes in my yard. Children climb my magnolia tree and play the piano in my living room. But what will happen when they no longer dance in my dining room? When my windows grow dark, and I creak in the winter wind? I will wait and dream of a family who will love me again.”
As time goes by, the little house ages and becomes empty. And then, a new family appears, and we watch a restoration of an old and broken house. The little house says of the new family: “They are not afraid of my spiders and broken parts. Though I am dark and empty, they stay with me. They sweep the spiders away. They paint me yellow and plant roses along my new picket fence. There is light in every room now.”
In real life, Erin and Ben Napier restore old houses in Laurel, Mississippi, taking what is old, outdated, and broken and making it new. What they do requires imagination, hard work, and time. But once done, it produces a face-lift for hometowns like Laurel.
In the process of restoration, the restorers sometimes deal with mildew, old stinky carpets, and termite damage. When looking at the damage the years have done to the structures, there must be a vision, a hope for renewal. Ben and Erin Napier see the possibilities in houses that are worn with age yet worth saving.
I have found that we adults can glean wisdom from a well-written children’s book. While reading “The Lantern House,” I have been meditating on the word “restoration.” I find in Psalm 23: “He restores my soul.” God is not disturbed by the spiders and the broken parts that have slowly accumulated in my life. He wants me to allow Him to sweep away the spiders and replace my broken parts. When my soul feels dark and empty, my Lord desires to bring His light back into my life. He restores my soul.
For a lift, when life gets too serious, visit the children’s section of the library or a good bookstore, gather some books and go read to a child.
For my great-grandbaby's bookshelf, I will also add the story of Peter Rabbit and continue searching for children’s classics like the ones I read to my kindergarten class so many years ago. I will also order a Beginner’s Bible from Lifeway and revisit the children’s section in Books-a-Million.
In response to last week’s article, Julia tells me her favorite book is the Bible, and she enjoys fiction by Barbara Taylor Bradford and Dorothea Benton Frank.
Jorja remembers enjoying a biography of Betsy Ross when she was a child. She says, “By the end of the school year, I had read every biography in the series.” Rosemary reminded me of “Anne of Green Gables.” If you haven’t read that one, you should.
Virginia Dawkins may be reached at jtdawk06@aol.com.
