Tony Dungy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Benjamin Watson, director of NFL Programs for Pro Athletes Outreach, recently wrote an article for The Wall Street Journal. They described 2020 as being one of the weariest years they can remember. They speak of the helplessness brought on by the pandemic, the violence, the racial and political unrest, the closing of schools, restaurants, and businesses, plus “no escapes to ballgames.”
They admit that all this heightened their anger and left them searching for answers. They express sadness for friends who lost jobs and even the lives of family members, and one of the saddest things, “The communal grief normally shared at funerals and memorial services is often borne alone.”
Despite the long list of negative memories and current uncertainties, Dungy and Watson express hope for America in 2021, by saying that God always has a plan—a good plan.
They challenge Christians saying, “If your faith is strained, these practices can help:
· Read the entire Bible. Doing it in a year takes only 15 minutes a day. There are plenty of reading plans and even apps to make the process easy. Encourage others to join you. Christians must be Bible-literate.
· Pray. Pray for our pastors, teachers, politicians, family, and friends. Don’t simply tell someone that you will pray for them. Stop and say, “I am going to pray with you.”
· Repent. Repentance is a word American culture has lost sight of. It means to turn away from the direction one has been headed. Repentance applies not only to salvation but to everyday life. If 2020 has exposed worry, jealousy, racism, pride, greed, or anger in our hearts, we must repent.
· Return to our home churches. The relationships built-in local churches are critical for our personal growth—and the church’s growth as a whole.
· Give tithes and offerings. The Bible requires Christians to give to the church. We can debate whether tithing is Old Covenant or New Covenant, but we all know God calls us to give—and to give generously.
Dungy and Watson conclude the article with these words:
“We don’t know what the future holds, but God called us to follow Him. It’s long past time for a Christian revival in this country, and following the steps above is a call to action that will change this country in unimaginable ways.”
God had a plan for America from its very beginning. Peter Marshall and David Manuel wrote the book “The Light and the Glory.” In it, they asked this question, “Will God forgive our sin and heal our land?” Their conclusion was, “If just a fraction of us Americans chose to go the Covenant way, it would suffice. Then each of our lives would be filled with the light of Him who said, ‘I am the light of the world.’ And if the candlepower of each covenanted Christian were to be joined to the whole, the result would truly be the blaze of glory which our forefathers sought. America would yet become the citadel of light which God intended her to be from the beginning!”
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” –2 Chronicles 7:14
“Prayer is the way we write the future. It’s the difference between letting things happen and making things happen.” –Mark Batterson
