“The possibility that the amazing human brain would evolve randomly from the chemical ooze of primeval oceans to what it is today, the probability of this happening merely by chance, is about the same as the probability of a tornado blowing through a junkyard and randomly assembling a fully functioning Boeing 747 jumbo jet.” – G. Lynn Nelson, Writing and Being
The brain is what makes each of us who we are; this is what makes us different from each other in millions of ways. It holds all our memories, our thoughts, our dreams. Dr. Benjamin Carson says, “No supercomputer on earth can come close to the capacity of the average human brain. This most complex organ system is a tremendous gift from God.”
In his book, “You Have a Brain,” neurosurgeon Carson says, “The human brain is the control center for all our senses, all our organs, and the operation of every system in the human body. We are the only creatures on earth with the capacity to analyze, strategize, and prioritize so we can alter or improve the world around us. This is unlike other animals who only react to what’s going on around them.”
In Dr. Carson’s books on the brain, he shares these facts:
• Your brain started developing almost immediately after conception. During the first months of your mother’s pregnancy, your body was creating neurons at the rate of about 400 million per day
• Your brain generates electricity constantly, enough every waking minute to keep a low-wattage light bulb fully lit.
• Sensory signals move along an alpha motor neuron in your spinal cord at 268 miles per hour.
• Your brain can feel no pain because it has no pain receptors; surgery can be performed on the brain without pain.
“You have to protect your brain as if it’s the most valuable trophy in the world,” writes Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, in his book, “Age Smart.” He tells us to exercise our brains daily; it is just as important to exercise the brain as to exercise the body. People who use their brains constantly to do their work — are always flexing their knowledge muscles. Also, researchers equate television watching with an absence of cognitive processing. Rosensweig says, “When you watch television you do nothing for the brain.”
Dr. Carson says, “Reading exercises the mind, forcing the mind to discriminate. When you read, your mind must work by taking in letters and connecting them to form words. Words make themselves into thoughts and concepts. We develop our minds by reading, by thinking, and by figuring out things for ourselves.
Motivational speaker, Zig Ziggler said: “Literally everything that goes into your mind has an effect and is permanently recorded. It either builds or prepares you for the future or it tears down and reduces your accomplishments. What we put in our mind through our eyes and ears, via radio, television, books and conversations, has an amazing effect on our well-being.”
Rev. Sara Gibson also believes that your God-given brain is a valuable trophy, worthy of the best of care. She shows us from the Scriptures that God has made provision, even in old age, for keeping the mind healthy. In her studies, she has learned that continually dwelling on fearful, anxious, unforgiving, and depressing thoughts can produce harmful chemicals in the brain. Some doctors believe that these harmful chemicals promote dementia and Alzheimer’s. Sara teaches that we have the power to diminish those negative thoughts and to replace them with the Words of God.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
