In first grade, I was introduced to Dick and Jane.
Those little red, green and yellow pages made me happy--I was learning to read. But my fascination with books and stories actually began in fifth grade, when my teacher, Mrs. Flossie Shackelford, read to me from “Little Women.”
That very first day in her classroom, while listening to her voice, I fell in love with books. “Little Women” led me to a wonderful place, the public library.
Years later, in the pages of “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” I found someone like me—Francie Nolan. The library was Francie’s favorite place. She said, “The feeling I had about it was as good as the feeling I had about church.”
Francie thought that all the books in the world were in the Brooklyn Library, and she had a plan for reading every one of them. Reading from A to Z, she would read a book a day in alphabetical order, and not skip the dry ones. Francie’s mother said that all the knowledge in the world could be found in books, and mother had a plan for her children: every night before they went to bed, Francie and her brother were to read a page of the Bible and a page of Shakespeare.
I’ve read “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” more than once, and once, I stayed up all night reading “Gone with the Wind.” Fiction began teaching me about life and that I was not alone with my thoughts and feelings.
But eventually, in my library wanderings, I also found priceless wisdom in nonfiction. “The Power of Positive Thinking,” by Norman Vincent Peale, changed my life. I was surprised to find that it was filled with scripture. Dr. Peale showed me that the Bible is actually God speaking to me, telling me things I need to know about how to live my life. “The Power of Positive Thinking” led me straight to the Bible.
Now, I can’t let a day pass without reading from the Bible.
Books have been stepping stones for me, taking me to new places, introducing me to people who would add value to my life, and opening my eyes to things I had been too blind to see.
My history with the Meridian Public Library goes way back to the corner of where the Art Museum is now. I would walk in and sometimes stand in line on the stairs waiting to check out the latest Oz book.
Later, when the library was relocated up the street, I would search through the card catalogs to locate books. When those metal cabinets were replaced with computers, that really scared me. Computers were outside my comfort zone.
My favorite pastime now is visiting the Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library on, Seventh Street. It is a true treasure. So many free things. “Real” books with pages to turn, eBooks to download, movies, computers with all kinds of information, and friendly employees to help me with whatever I need.
Just the other day, I was walking out of the library with six books I had checked out, but that was not enough. There were free books by the doorway! I plopped two more great ones on my stack and went home happy.
My husband and I are bookaholics, but it is unlikely that we will accomplish Francie Nolan’s goal of reading all the books from A to Z. However, we don’t want to miss anything while we’re here.
So, if any of my readers want to send us a list of “You Must Read This Before You Die,” please do. My email address: jtdawk06@aol.com.
