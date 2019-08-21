Frank Peretti was marked with disfiguring birth defects and walked funny when he was a little boy. He felt ugly, rejected, and picked-on even in kindergarten. He ran away from school when he was in first grade, but his parents made him return. The bullying accelerated to a new height in junior high where he was shoved, insulted, badgered, manhandled, teased and harassed. There was nowhere to run. “They were constantly stabbing me with words, kicking me, hurting me and taking away my dignity,” says Peretti. “And if you reported the bullying you endured, you were a snitch or a wimp. At least, that seemed to be the universal, unwritten code of conduct.”
When Peretti wrote “The Wounded Spirit,” he was close to 50 years of age, but he still remembered the names and faces of those individuals who made his life a living hell, day after day. “I remember the thoughts I had, sitting alone on the street curb, eyes watering, after P.B. sprayed deodorant in my face,” writes Peretti. “I remember what I wished I could do if only I had the strength and the skill in martial arts. But my parents taught me that I had a loving God to turn to when times get tough.” Peretti knows that having a Christian home with loving parents who prayed saved him from retaliating in some violent way against his enemies.
Frank Peritti survived the bullying, grew up, and later became a New York Times bestselling author. He believes that the abuse he suffered at the hands of bullies actually prepared him to write many books that help and inspire people today.
Recently, I watched the movie “Wonder.” It is the story of a child much like Peretti. The little boy, Auggie, was born with birth-defects and had a very disfigured face. When he entered public school, he was ridiculed verbally, alienated, left to sit by himself in the lunchroom, and generally made to feel like a freak. Although Auggie suffered through verbal and social abuse, he was surrounded by people who loved and cared for him. His family nurtured him with love, there were caring teachers who supported him, and eventually, one brave child decided to leave the popular crowd and become Auggie’s friend.
From Teacher Created Resources, I found a list of helpful tips for those who experience bullying:
• When possible, ignore insults and walk away.
• No matter what is said and done, control your anger.
• Do not get physical.
• Talk to people you trust about how you feel.
• Surround yourself with good friends.
• Be proud of who you are.
The last tip may be the most important of all. We must be proud of who we are and teach our children to know and be proud of who they are. The bullies at school need to find someone to pick on. “They pick on you because you’re smaller,” writes Peretti, “because you wear a particular sweater, you can’t throw a ball, you can’t run fast, you don’t have the right clothes, because you pick apples on the way home from school, or because you sing a different song.”
Bullies are all the same; whether they are in the schoolyard, in the workplace, on our computer, our cell phone, or ruling a country through terror. We must find the courage to stand our ground. Perhaps that courage can only be found in knowing that we were created by a God who did not fling us out into the world to fend for ourselves. Rather, we do have a loving God whom we can turn to daily, even when things get rough.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
