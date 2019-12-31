“I wish for those I love this New Year an opportunity to earn sufficient, to have that which they need for their own and to give that which they desire to others, to bring into the lives of those about them some measure of joy, to know the satisfaction of work well done, of recreation earned and therefore savored, to end the year a little wiser, a little kinder and therefore a little happier.” –Eleanor Roosevelt
When anticipating a New Year, I often look back through old journals for inspiring quotes and inspirational ideas. Recently, while sitting in a doctor’s waiting room, thumbing through magazines, I found the Magnolia Journal Magazine, authored by Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Inside there was an article with a list of questions and suggestions geared toward looking toward the future. I quickly began scribbling them into my journal for later use.
Now, as I reread and contemplate those words, I can look back at the last year of my life in a more positive way, I can learn from my mistakes, and move on into the New Year with hope. Now, I will share this article with you, along with other quotes from my journals:
· Can you identify the hardest parts of last year through the lens of gratitude?
· Can you imagine the very best version of yourself? Describe what that would look like.
· What obstacle is holding you back from who you want to be?
· Freedom means something different to each of us. When and where do you feel most free?
· Who do you need to forgive? How can you allow yourself to heal from past hurts and move on?
· What are your mistakes and imperfections? Own them and commit to moving beyond them.
· What have you viewed negatively about yourself in the past that you now accept as positive?
· What changed in your life for good in the past year that you are resolved to carry into the coming year?
· Pen a note of encouragement to yourself about how far you’ve come over the past 12 months.
· Always remember that the world needs who you were made to be.
This last line of the Gaines’ article resonates with me in a special way. Maybe it’s because I’m old and I know there’s not a lot of time left, but I feel it’s so important that each of us become aware that our lives matter, that God has given each of us assignments and that this world desperately needs what God put us here to do. The next quote bears this out:
“If everyone in the world knew exactly who they were and why they were on earth, there probably wouldn’t be so much injustice, poverty, loneliness, and hopelessness. We would all have a purpose and passion greater than ourselves and, therefore, the earth would be a better place in which to live.” –Stacy Spencer, New Gate
From my Bible commentary, I copied this advice: Take some risks--God will guide you. Give more generously--God will supply. Love more freely--God will energize you. Say “can-do” more often--God will amaze you.
Writer Neil Gaiman advises: “I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re Doing Something.”
Walt Disney said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
St Francis of Assisi once said: “Start doing what is necessary, and then do what’s possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”
Thanks for reading. Happy New Year!!!
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
