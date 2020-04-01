“If you keep looking at the problem you won’t see the answer.” –Patch Adams
The more I look at the problem the more overwhelming it becomes. But if I look up, I see Someone Who is Bigger than the problem. I do miss my “normal” life. I miss being inside the sanctuary of my church on Sunday mornings. I miss trips to the gym. I miss browsing through the bookshelves at the library. I miss my Saturday morning visits with the women inmates at the jail. I miss shopping with my friend at Hobby Lobby. I miss well-stocked grocery shelves with lots of toilet paper and plenty of bread.
Nevertheless, my journal already holds a long list of good things that have happened in the last couple of weeks. I’m grateful for thoughtful neighbors who call, offering to bring us groceries. Our next-door neighbor has cut our grass again. I love phone calls from friends. My husband and I love hearing from our children and grandchildren when they call to give us instructions about keeping safe. On Sunday morning, we worshiped at our parking-lot service at Church of The Way.
My stay-at-home time gives me a chance to de-clutter closets, do a little writing, re-read my favorite books, and watch some movies. And speaking of movies, did you ever see “The Book of Eli?” I’ve seen parts of it several times, never the beginning. In the drama, something has happened that caused destruction and death. Through the entire movie, Denzel Washington holds tightly to a leather-bound book, while being chased by murderous thieves, who want to confiscate the book. They believe it holds the answers for starting their world over again. The sought-after book is the Bible.
Did you ever see the movie “War Room?” That movie also holds answers for starting our worlds over again. The war room is a private prayer closet where one can cry out to God concerning personal problems as well as world-wide dilemmas. We can go there now, and cry out on behalf of those in our community who already have the dreaded virus--we can ask for healing. We can ask for comfort for family members who worry and grieve over their loved ones. We can ask for protection for health-care workers, and wisdom for those in authority, locally and nationally.
As for books, I am re-reading Mark Batterson’s “The Circle Maker.” Batterson features the story of a man called Honi. He writes: “In his epic history “Antiquities of the Jews,” Josephus notes the deeds of Honi the circle maker, aka Onias the rainmaker. He documents the first-century drought and points to Honi as Israel’s only hope. ‘Now there was one whose name was Onias, a righteous man he was, and beloved of God, who in a certain drought, prayed to God to put an end to the intense heat and whose prayers God had heard, and had sent them rain.’ Honi stood alone. Then he knelt down in the circle he had drawn. And that’s all it takes to change the course of history—history belongs to the intercessors.”
Batterson also writes: “We pray out of our impotence, but God answers out of His omnipotence. Lake Honi, our prayers have the potential to change the course of history.”
I refuse to keep staring at the problem. I will wash my hands and stay sheltered. I will go daily to my war room, and along with other people in their secluded war rooms across this country, I will pray for an end to this awful plague and for the answers for starting our world over again. We must all look up because our help comes from above.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
