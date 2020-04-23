“There is meaning in every journey that is unknown to the traveler.” –Detrick Bonhoeffer
We are making history in this time of isolation. We are nesting in our homes, waiting in our safe places for the storms to pass, for the disease to go away, for the economy to heal, and for normal life to resume. Sometimes in the process of waiting, worries grow, tensions mount, and depression threatens. Could it be that what we do in this uncertain time, the thoughts we meditate, the steps we take, could make us stronger and better and even more prepared for the future?
In uncertain times, work can be rewarding. My sons continue working in their offices each day, while their co-workers work from home. My daughter-in-law has painted a room, rearranged furniture, and cooks comfort food for her husband. Some of our friends are cleaning and organizing their homes, some are planting seeds in their gardens. My neighbor is sewing masks in colorful fabrics. People are walking their dogs and riding their bikes.
My friend prays constantly for her daughter who goes to work at a hospital emergency room each day. Our dear relative has been sequestered in a nursing home for more than a month now. Family members are not allowed to visit her, and her phone is not working properly. I have thought much about the plight of the seven women who are currently incarcerated in our local jail; they are not allowed visits from family or ministry workers.
Sometimes it helps to get out of the house and take a walk. In Julia Cameron’s book, “Walking in this World,” she says, “It was during a time when my life seemed directionless, both personally and creatively, that I found the solace and direction to be found in walking. I would walk a forty-five-minute loop. As I walked, emotions would wash through me. I was grieving a lost marriage and the death of my father. I would walk and pray for guidance. A day at a time, a walk at a time, even a simple step at a time, my sad and tangled life began to sort itself.”
Some people are writing journal accounts of our current situation. There is something about sharing our thoughts and feelings that is sustaining. One of the most profound journals I have read is “Renia’s Diary,” written during the Holocaust. Like Anne Frank, Renia, a young Jewish girl, wrote about her daily life as the Nazis spread throughout Europe. She begins by saying, “Dear Diary, I just want a friend, I want somebody I can talk to about my everyday worries and joys. I promise I’ll always be honest with you. I’ll be open and I’ll tell you everything.”
Renia begins with descriptions of parties and dates and normal teenage feelings. As she writes, her life begins to change: “Today, I’m like everyone else. Tomorrow, along with other Jews, I’ll have to start wearing a white armband… Tomorrow I will become someone inferior.”
Renia describes the horrible happenings of the Holocaust. Her last journal entry reads: “My dear Diary, beloved friend! We went through such terrible times together and now the worst moment is upon us. I could be afraid now. But the One who didn’t leave us then will help us today too. Hear, O, Israel. God, into Your hands I commit myself.”
The reading of Renia’s Diary has helped to put my life in perspective. I have never suffered in the way Anne Frank or Renia Spiegel did. I am not starving nor enduring persecution. I am free to take walks and read books and pray for those among us who are suffering. I don’t see it all now, but there is meaning for us in this journey.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
