Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.