I have collected stories of people who have tripped and fallen and become broken and chipped. I met them in the Juvenile Center, the local jail, a homeless shelter, and in a special church where people who have been damaged by life are welcome. We often see the chips and cracks on a person’s life and wonder what caused them. There is a story behind each disfigurement.
My jail visits began several years ago when I read an article in the newspaper where the chaplain listed the prayer requests of female inmates. The words on that prayer list touched my heart. I saw that those women had feelings just like me, and they were reaching up to God for help. As I heard their stories, I learned that many had been severely abused as children. Some had raised themselves on the streets because their mothers were suffering from drug addiction; most often those little girls were repeatedly raped by their mother’s boyfriends. As a result, drugs became their go-to for solace and comfort. Once they were in the addictive lifestyle, these girls cohabited with male drug users, gave birth to children--and the inherited lifestyle continued. What is the answer for our women prisoners who so often become the mothers of our next generation? What is the answer for the fathers who abandon their families?
I learned that women’s prisons and over-crowded conditions existed long before our modern-day drugs and opiates became so available. In the 1800s, Elizabeth Fry was a social-worker in Newgate Prison. She found half-naked women, struggling together, with the most boisterous violence. She said, “I felt as if I were going into a den of wild beasts.” Mrs. Fry did nothing sophisticated to initiate reform but began reading her Bible to the prisoners. An observer remarked, “There they sat in respectful silence, every eye fixed upon the gentle lady. Never till then, and never since then, have I heard anyone read as Elizabeth read.” The narrator of this story said, “If you will do what you can do to help needy people, God will do what you cannot do. Doors will open and a way will be made, and creative ideas will come. Inspire others, each person doing a little, together we can make a big difference.”
The volunteer ministers of Good News Jail and Prison Ministry currently operate much the same as Elizabeth Fry. At Lauderdale County Detention Facility, we take the Bible and read and pray with the inmates. We tell them about the Savior who loves and forgives and offers them a better life. The women listen in peaceful silence and respond in gratitude.
Male volunteers minister to male prisoners at LCDF. Sheriff Sollie believes that the very presence of Chaplain Dennis Marks and his volunteers help to create order and peace in the midst of potential chaos.
I read the sad stories of men who were killed at Parchman recently. My heart grieves for the families of these men. It seems there are things we don’t want to see or think about until we are forced by some tragedy to accept the truth. As quoted in a Meridian Star article, J. Cliff Johnson, the director of the University of Mississippi MacArthur Justice Center, stated: “We put facilities like Parchman in the middle of nowhere so that people don’t have to think about the humans inside those facilities or their inhuman treatment. We don’t want to see it. We don’t want to think about it.” This is true, but we must not forget these people. Something can be done. Something must be done about the horrible prison conditions. I believe that Jesus and knowledge of God’s Word is the Reformer of incarcerated men and women.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
